The Gamble Chancery Courthouse and the Lamar County Law Enforcement Complex in Purvis are set for substantial improvements through a contract with Schneider Electric that is expected to cut energy costs by 25 percent in the two buildings.

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors approved the improvements, which will save the county more than $1.5 million over 20 years, at the June 6 board meeting. If all goes according to plan, construction is expected to start in the fall of this year and be completed by summer of next year.

“We’re really maximizing the lasting impact of today’s stimulus opportunities by investing in transformational renovations that will provide a guaranteed return on investment,” Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said. “This isn’t just a project; we are transitioning to a new way of operating through the technology, training and long-term partnership we are gaining through this endeavor.”

The improvements will include upgraded mechanical systems at the courthouse and law enforcement complex that will improve comfort, functionality and indoor air quality, with a new building automation system at the two buildings to help streamline occupant schedules and optimize energy efficiency. The law enforcement complex will receive a new roof, along with interior and exterior LED lighting renovations.

Officials also will transition to a new way of operating through partnership support, extensive training and state-of-the-art technology.

“We’re doing an extensive amount of work on the heating and air conditioning system in (the law enforcement complex) to improve the quality of the air for the building to heat and cool,” Waits said. “Then in the Gamble building, we’re replacing the controls on the heating and air system there to help it function more efficiently.

“Those items will improve the air quality in both of those buildings, as well as the comfort level of both buildings. It will certainly improve the efficiency, which would save us quite a bit of money on our power.”

The project will cost $4.28 million and will be for with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The county’s partnership with Schneider Electric began back in 2016, when that company performed an emergency replacement of the chancery court’s chiller.