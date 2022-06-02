Hattiesburg City Council saw quite the change in leadership Tuesday afternoon, as council members elected Jeffrey George – who previously served as vice president – as the new council president, while Ward 4 Councilman Dave Ware was elected as new vice president.

The vote was necessitated after Monday’s council meeting, when former president Carter Carroll, who has served two separate terms as president, announced he was stepping down from that post.

“The first time I had a ten-year stint as president, and then Kim Bradley took over,” Carroll said. “I took over seven years ago as council president and stayed there while the (Mayor Toby) Barker administration was getting its transition done.

“Jeffrey was already vice president, and I thought we had so many young people on the council now, that it was maybe time for fresh ideas and fresh thinking. I think Jeffrey is going to be outstanding, and also (Ward 5 Councilman) Nick Brown is a young fellow, and Dave Ware. So we have some excellent choices that are younger-thinking.”

Carroll said he plans to run again as Ward 3 Councilman in the next election, which will take place in 2025.

The decision to elect George came via a 3-2 vote. George, Carroll and Ware provided the votes for the measure, while Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado and Brown voted against the measure.

“After having the opportunity to serve on the council the past five years and serve as vice president for the last year, I’m just very excited to have this opportunity to lead the council,” said George, who represents Ward 1. I’m looking forward to working with all the council members to move good ordinances and policy forward that’s going to have a positive impact on our city.”

George was elected in 2017 at age 23, making him the youngest person ever elected to Hattiesburg City Council. He is currently the director of marketing and business development for Mike Rozier Construction, where he is responsible for managing the development of commercial real estate projects across the southeast.

George serves on the United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s Board of Directors and is an active member of the Area Development Partnership, Pine Belt Young Professionals and the Highlands Neighborhood Association. He is a member of the Eagle Club, the Dugout Club and a lifetime member of the Southern Miss Alumni Association.

“There’s definitely projects that I’ve been working on as a council member that I will continue to work on,” George said. “But I think having the opportunity to take on this role of communicating more with my fellow council members and helping them with the items that they want to move forward, and the things that they see in their various wards, really excites me.

“So I want to be open and help in any way that I can, because each ward has different needs. I’m just excited to help everybody and to be able to lead in this role.”

Ware previously served Ward 4 from 2006 to 2013, and was re-elected to the position in 2021. He is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist and four-term president of the Mississippi Association of Nurse Anesthetists, and is the founder and co-owner of Southern Anesthesia, which just celebrated 20 years in business.

In addition to his roles as a councilman and business owner, Ware specializes in historic preservation as a real estate developer. Under his direction, he has rehabilitated more than 50,000 square feet of property in the Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood District, including Walthall Condominiums and the Tally House.

Ware also has served on the United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s Board of Directors, R3SM, the Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood Association and the Hattiesburg Downtown Association.

Ware was not available for comment Tuesday evening.