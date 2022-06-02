In advance of the upcoming school year, which begins in late July, registration will soon open for students in the Petal School District.

Step One for returning students and all incoming kindergartners is online registration, which will open June 15 and take place through the Active Parent portal on the school district’s website, www.petalschools.com. After completing that online option, parents must come to Petal Primary School in person to provide two proofs of residency.

Parents can choose to come to the school’s cafeteria at any time between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on one of the following dates: June 22, 23, 27 or 28.

“Before you come (to the primary school), you must complete your online portion and bring your two proofs of residency,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “This is what we had previously done prior to COVID; we’re going back to … where you come in and show your proofs of residency.

“When you come to Petal Primary School one of those four dates that fits your calendar, you should already have filled out the online portion. If, for whatever reason you haven’t, we will have computers available to assist parents in completing the online portion if needed.”

Registration for students who are new to the district will take place July 12 and 13. Parents are required to call the school the students will attend to set up an appointment.

“The other part is for returning students and all incoming kindergartners,” Dillon said. “Anyone else who is new to our district will need to attend on July 12 or 13, appointment only, through the schools.”

Dillon said registration for all students is important to district officials.

“This is how we build our master schedule; this is how we make sure everything is ready to go on the first day of school,” he said. “The more that we can get done over the summer, that makes a smoother transition into the school year.

“So these dates are critically important for us to best prepare to have a smooth start to the school year.”

For more information on the registration process, visit www.petalschools.com or the Petal School District Facebook page.