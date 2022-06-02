Officials from the City of Lumberton have hired a new city clerk in Felicia Wheat-Baskin.

Wheat-Baskin, who started the position on February 7, takes over for longtime clerk Merlene Wall, who left the spot earlier this year.

“I am excited and I’m thrilled,” Wheat-Baskin said. “I’ve been welcomed here by the people of Lumberton, so I am very happy.

“It’s been quite a challenge, but it’s one that I welcome.”

In her new role, Wheat-Baskin is in charge of putting together the city’s agenda, oversees human resources, and ensures the city’s accounts and records are balanced each month.

“I’m just helping the city get organized,” she said.

Wheat-Baskin is a 1999 graduate of Hattiesburg High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Southern Mississippi. She earned her master’s degree in criminal justice in 2013 from Kaplan Univeristy.

Wheat-Baskin is a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. Before coming on as Lumberton city clerk, she was the Child Protective Services intake specialist at Jones County Youth Court for Judge Michael Wayne Thompson, where she served from 2017-2020.