The project to widen Herrington Lane in Petal from two lanes to four is one step closer to completion, as workers have cleared a strip of land on the east side of that road from Mississippi 42 to the end of Petal Primary School.

The project, which is intended to help alleviate traffic in the area of the primary school and Petal High School – along with an upcoming elementary school on Herrington Road – has been in the works for more than a year and a half.

“As you make your way around that area, you can see the construction barrels are up,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “They’re moving some dirt around and working with some drainage underground as well, so it’s good to see some movement happening around Herrington Road as we prepare to make that from a two-lane to a four-lane.

“I think the immediate impact that’s going to have once it’s complete at the end of August, is you’re going to have a little less stress on that road with the amount of families that drop off their students at the primary school. Then of course as we look to the future, with the new elementary site being right past the primary, it’s going to be much needed, with the amount of traffic flow that will be in and around that area.”

If all goes according to plan, the road will be done

Last year, workers cleared out a large section of trees at the intersection of Herrington Road and Stadium Drive to make room for the beginning of the project. From there, officials held meetings with the project engineer, utility companies and Barrontown Water Association to discuss utility usage in that area.

Currently, officials are hoping for an additional westbound turn lane at the intersection of Herrington Road and Mississippi 42 to help ease traffic in the mornings. The project also calls for two more turn lanes from Stadium Drive to the first entrance of Petal Primary School.

If all goes according to plan, the new road will be ready by the end of August, which will be shortly after the start of the 2022-23 school year.

“School will be started – we’ll start back in July – so we’ll just have to be careful in that area,” Dillon said. “The current two lanes will continue to remain open during the start of school, but then we’ll work around that after the completion.”

In April 2021, the Petal Board of Aldermen authorized then-Mayor Hal Marx to execute documents for construction of improvements to Herrington Road at a cost of $35,000, to be paid by the school district. Officials from the district had worked with the City of Petal for several months prior to secure the property.

An appraisal on the land was conducted late in 2020, and the Petal Board of Aldermen approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the school district to complete the widening.

The idea of a new elementary school has been discussed for approximately two years, with the purpose of helping accommodate the school district’s growing enrollment of more than 4,100 students. The school will be located on a plot of district-owned land adjacent to Petal Primary School on Herrington Road.

“We’re looking at designs, looking at what different phases there are and looking at our budget and what all goes into that,” Dillon said. “We’re just working through the preliminary stages behind the scene to continue moving the ball forward.”