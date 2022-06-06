Despite some delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from the Petal School District are still diligently working to finish Phase One of the project that will transform the former McDonald’s building on East Central Avenue into a space for after-school and summer extracurricular activities, with hopes to finish that phase some time in the upcoming school year.

As part of the first phase of that project, the roof of the building – which has sat vacant since McDonald’s moved to its current Evelyn Gandy Parkway location a few years ago – has been renovated and a new HVAC system has been installed. Renovation of the building’s interior is underway now, which will be followed by exterior painting and signage.

“There are some flooring issues and other things,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “Obviously, it’s a blessing to have that building donated to us, and we’re having to put a little bit of money in it to get it operable for the way we want to use it, both during the school day and after school.

“We’re updating the lobby, getting it ready to do the different things we want to do with it. So that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

After the building – which sits next to the district’s central office and was donated by former owner David McKellar – is renovated, school district officials will equip the facility with furnishings and technology as needed for use.

McKellar had previously offered to donate the building to the City of Petal, but that proposal was denied by the Petal Board of Aldermen in November 2019, when board members – along with former Mayor Hal Marx – suggested the city would have no use for the building.

“I know it’s got some issues, perhaps, where it needs to be renovated or repaired,” Marx said at a board meeting. “I’d just hate for the city to have to take on the expense when we don’t have any use for it.

“I’d rather see it stay a commercial property, and eventually have a business in it that generates tax revenue.”

About a month after the city turned down the offer, officials from the Petal School District stepped in to take ownership of the building. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down initial work on the building, but the school district was able to get back on track soon afterwards.

“We’re still on the construction phase on the inside of the building, and then we’ll be painting the outside and doing some (other) things on the outside sooner rather than later,” Dillon said. “It’s just a process, kind of working from the top down – from the HVAC to the roof, to the inside.”

During Phase II of the project, officials will brainstorm ideas on how to use the kitchen area of the building.

“Right now, we’re working on what you consider the playhouse area, the lobby area, for how the building was originally used as McDonald’s,” Dillon said. “There’s another part of the building that we have closed off, that we will determine later how we want to use that.

“We just wanted to get this up and going in Phase I, so that we can utilize it for our students and staff as quickly as possible. We’ve got to get through some more construction, and I think throughout the 2022-23 school year, at some point, we’ll be able to start transitioning and doing possibly some things after school. If not, then next summer for sure we’ll be able to do some different camps and things that we want to utilize it for.”