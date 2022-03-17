In the short time since their inception in October 2021, the Penguin-eers robotics team has amassed a wealth of accomplishments, including but not limited to Excellence Awards, Design Awards, a Robot Skills Champion Award and a Teamwork Champion Award.

Because of that, the team – which is based out of the Pine Belt Robotics Academy and Enrichment Center in Hattiesburg – will head in early May to Dallas, Texas for the VEX Robotics World Championship. The Penguin-eers is made up of three students: Nate from Benedict Day School, William from Sacred Heart Elementary School and Kyron from Oak Grove Upper Elementary School.

“I’m extremely proud of the hard work and the effort that they’ve put in this year,” said Nadine Amaya, who founded the Pine Belt Robotics Academy and coaches the Penguin-eers. “I’m proud and excited that they’ll be representing our area at the world championship.

“I think there’s only one other elementary team from our area that will be at the world championship this year.”

In order to qualify for the world championship, the Penguin-eers had to win at least one of the qualifying awards at recent state championships, which the team surpassed by garnering the aforementioned accolades.

“(They won all those), but they also placed second in robot skills and second in teamwork (in addition to their first-place outcomes in those fields),” Amaya said. “Teamwork was also a qualifying award, so they qualified in two areas.

“They started this journey in October, and went to their first tournament and won the Design Award there. Then they competed at three or four additional tournaments around the state, and at each one they were recognized as well for their achievements in the robotics competitions.”

For the world championship, the Penguin-eers – who are ranked second in robotics skills in Mississippi and around 200 in the world – will be competing with approximately 600 teams from around the world.

“They are in the process of re-designing and building a different robot, in hopes that they can improve their scores before they get to worlds,” Amaya said. “So they’re having to do a new robot design and come up with new programming for their robot in preparation for the world championship.”

Because the teams at the world championship are usually divided into five divisions – with almost 100 teams in each division – Amaya is confident the Penguin-eers will do well in their division. Typically, the teams from Mississippi do fairly well in their division, but don’t make it out of the division for the finals.

“We’re hoping we could be one of the teams that did that, but it would probably be a first for Mississippi to have that happen,” Amaya said. “But I’m excited because they have an outstanding engineering notebook; they are really articulate and knowledgeable about the engineering process they use and the strategies that they have used throughout the year.

“They have stood out from the crowd with their interview skills and with their teamwork and their notebook. So I believe they have a chance to represent Mississippi well.”

The Pine Belt Robotics Academy and Enrichment Center is located at 120 98 Place Boulevard in Hattiesburg, inside Anatomies. The center offers enrichment programs for students in grades K-12 from public, private or homeschools in the Pine Belt area.

