After two years of opening late and limiting activities to adjust to of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market is set to return in full force for its 19th year beginning March 24 at Town Square Park on Main Street.

The market, which is put on by the Downtown Hattiesburg Association and the City of Hattiesburg, will take place from 3-6 p.m. each Thursday through October.

“It is extremely exciting to be able to bring the farmers market back, particularly after COVID,” said Andrea Saffle, executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association. “The last two years we kept it alive, but to really be open it back up fully – we did everything we could to bring it back.

“(During COVID) we didn’t have as strong of a participation. We had a lot of the farmers that didn’t come out, and people were afraid to get out and come to the market. We tried to mandate the masks and social distance everybody to just get back to some semblance of normal.”

Several farmers market favorites will be set up again, as well as a host of new vendors. Patrons can expect to find fresh produce throughout the season, as well as local, humanely raised meats, dairy products, eggs, prepared foods, canned goods, plants, art, and health/wellness products.

That includes products from vendors such as Bryant’s Produce out of Lumberton and Aunt Polly’s Farm from Dixie.

“We’ll have music every week; we’ve already got music booked up through the beginning of May,” Saffle said. “We’ll have activities like yoga, and we’re talking with Keep Hattiesburg Beautiful about plans for an Earth Day celebration, because we haven’t done that in a number of years due to COVID.

“We’ve got a lot of produce vendors, and I’m excited that we’ve got a few new vendors this year.”

Parking will be available on the street or in the lots across from the park. The parking lot adjacent to Town Square Park is available only to vendors.

Children and pets are welcome to the event. For more information, visit www.hattiesburgfarmersmarket.com of visit the event’s Facebook page.

“So far this year, we’ve had a great response, not only from our long-standing farmers market vendors, but we’ve had a lot of interest from new people,” Saffle said. “So I’m very, very excited with how the market is going to go this year.”