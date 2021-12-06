The pedestrian bridge on Kimball Avenue in Hattiesburg has been closed for repairs, a process that is expected to take approximately three months.

Work on the bridge, which connects Quinn Street and Kimball Avenue, will begin early next year and will entail replacing the pilings and caps.

“This is part of … a couple of (Hattiesburg City) Council meetings a couple weeks ago, where we hired Shows, Dearman & Waits to go out and inspect all the bridges in the city that are not normally inspected through the county,” City Engineer Lamar Rutland said. “When they were doing that, included in that were pedestrian bridges.

“They did this inspection, and determined that we need to do some repairs on it. We need to close it until those repairs are done.”

As a pedestrian bridge that runs over a drainage ditch, the Kimball Avenue bridge does not serve motorists and is only open to foot and bike traffic. Repairs are expected to cost approximately $50,000.

“In the past two years, we have closed two bridges because of severe and unexpected structural deficiencies that required total replacement,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “This new system of consistent inspections on smaller bridges allows us to make proactive repairs when possible, and if replacement is needed, it gives the city flexibility in planning and budgeting for those capital costs ahead of time.”