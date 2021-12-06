In 2020 alone, the state of Mississippi saw $1.9 billion in new capital investments, along with thousands of new jobs that were created with the help of those funds.

That positive momentum continues for the state, with the recent announcement that Jones – a family office and private equity firm with an office in Columbia – is set to build a new $40 million corporate headquarters facility for more than 230 employees in The District at Midtown, the mixed-use development off Hardy Street across from the University of Southern Mississippi. The announcement, which was hosted by the Area Development Partnership Dec. 6 in the Trent Lott National Center on the Southern Miss campus, was attended by Gov. Tate Reeves, along with several local officials.

“This investment is going to make a huge difference, not only here in this community, but throughout the entire state of Mississippi,” Reeves said. “It’s not just about creating jobs – it’s about creating good jobs, high-paying jobs, jobs that can actually be careers, and not jobs that just end up being a paycheck.

“When you look at what Jones … is going to do here, it’s incredible. But that’s what the Jones Companies have been doing for nearly 70 years – succeeding. It’s really a true Mississippi success story.”

The new building will be home to several Jones portfolio companies, including Codaray Construction, FV Recycling, Jones Logistics, Jones Lumber, Jones Power, PortaBull Storage, Spot and Big Black River Holdings.

The headquarters, which will be approximately 80,000 square feet, will offer jobs beginning in the $80,000-per-year range. Construction is expected to begin in summer 2022 and will take 18 months to complete, with occupancy expected in early 2024.

“During my tenure on the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, we’ve had the privilege of announcing a lot of great economic development projects here in our community,” board president David Hogan said. “But I must say, the Jones headquarters announcement today is truly special.

“It’s extremely rare to have a shiny new corporate headquarters built in the heart of your hometown … with jobs averaging twice the average wage in your community. The ripple effect will be felt for years to come.”

Mayor Toby Barker said throughout Hattiesburg’s 137-tear existence, there have been moments, events and milestones that fundamentally altered the course of the community’s history – including the creations of Camp Shelby, the University of Southern Mississippi, Forrest General Hospital, Merit Health Wesley and William Carey University.

“All of these occurrences served as turning points for the City of Hattiesburg,” Barker said. “We look back decades later – and in some cases, a century later – and we say, ‘that particular moment was a turning point, and that achievement paved the way for future growth and prosperity.’

“I believe that we will look back decades from now and count this announcement, this development, as one of those moments. Throughout this process, the central and certain belief has been that Jones Companies’ corporate headquarters would be the game-changer for the city.”

Jones was formed more than 70 years ago as a family-owned sawmill in rural, southwest Mississippi. Today, the company employs more than 400 people in Mississippi and more than 800 employees total, with operations across the United States.

“Our announcement today will have a generational impact on our company and Hattiesburg, Mississippi,” said Jonathan Jones, CEO of Jones. “Bringing our portfolio companies’ leadership teams together under one roof will create synergies, efficiencies, and creative collaboration that will foster sustainable growth for Jones.”