The Petal Board of Aldermen has approved a vendor agreement with Pearl River Valley Opportunity that will allow that organization to give financial assistance with water bills to qualified households served by the City of Petal Water Department.

With that move, which was made at the March 1 board meeting, water assistance will be added to the other financial assistance programs PRVO offers to low-income families, such as groceries, rent, housing and electrical assistance. The new service is made possible by funds recently received from the federal government.

“We normally use (PRVO) a lot within the Petal community for assistance for electric bills, and we routinely refer people from Petal Children’s Task Force to them for help with electric bills,” Ward 5 Alderman Drew Brickson said. “To me, nothing’s more heartbreaking than to hear someone doesn’t have water turned on to take care of basic functions, especially when they have kids at the locations.

“It really just pains my heart when I hear somebody’s water is turned off, and they have two kids or something like that. Before this, there was really no good organization that would help … with the water, so this is basically adding another arrow in our quiver.”

To qualify for the PRVO assistance, individuals must be within 60 percent of the state median income – which, in Mississippi, is approximately $27,000 annually – at the time of the submission of an application. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age or an emancipated minor.

For more information, or to apply for any of the PRVO financial assistance programs, visit www.prvohs.org or call (601) 9564.

“We have a lot of people that don’t meet that $27,000 threshold in the City of Petal,” Brickson said. “We have a lot of high earners, but we have working-class people too that are below that.

“So to me, that’s a baseline, and we’ve sent a lot of people to (PRVO) for electrical support when they’re trying to pay their bills.”

Because there were no organizations to assist with water bills before the agreement with PRVO, groups such as churches would reach out to city officials on behalf of in-need families.

“They would call and say, ‘hey, we have a family that needs water turned on,” Brickson said. “We kind of had this really small group that would support us, and we could count on them, but that was reliant upon the good grace up somebody stepping up to the plate, and that’s not always available.

“That’s why I think this PRVO thing is a win-win.”

Currently, the PRVO water assistance is only available to City of Petal Water Department customers, but other utility organizations are expected to utilize the measure in the near future.