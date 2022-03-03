Petal resident Billy Brier spent more than 25 years waving to people from his Harley-Davidson motorcycle – with his bright orange gloves and shirt to his loud “ooh-gah” horn, there’s not many people in the area who haven’t had a positive encounter with the man everyone knew as “Billy Ray.”

With Brier’s death on March 1 after a battle with cancer, that’s how most will remember him: no matter the day, time or circumstance, Brier was always ready to greet anyone he saw with a wave and a smile.

“I remember him saying he did it because he loved to make people happy,” said Jennifer Horton, Brier’s stepdaughter. “Bill was a server; he loved to help people and take care of people, to make sure everybody was happy.

“From when he got sick in December, to the last day that he talked to us, he hated us taking care of him. He just loved for other people to be happy. I think everybody in Petal has a story about him.”

Brier is survived by his wife of 27 years, Pat, along with three children, six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, two sisters, one uncle, three nephews, one niece, and several great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

He was born in Pennsylvania and served in the U.S. Navy, where he was stationed in Biloxi. While in the Navy, Brier began bowling and spent several years working at various lanes, including Champion Lanes in Hattiesburg and Ocean Lanes in Ocean Springs.

At Champion Lanes, he serviced equipment, lanes and the pro shop.

“He loved life … and he didn’t care what other people thought of him,” Horton said. “The day that he found out that he had terminal cancer was the day he put all his faith in Jesus, and to me, that’s the biggest legacy that he could leave behind, other than his waving.

“He’s waving differently now; that’s what we’ve all been saying. He put all his faith in Jesus, and I believe that’s the most important legacy of Billy. I don’t think I’ve seen him in a bad mood – ever – and I’ve known him a really long time.”

Brier, who was an avid New Orleans Saints fan, worked for the last 10 years at Windham House in Hattiesburg.

“He was an amazing worker, and he never stopped; once he stopped, he was sleeping,” Horton said. “He took pride in his job.

“He has so much mail from … (Windham House) residents’ families. (They said) ‘he always encouraged us, he always lit up the halls, he did so much for my family.’ It’s blown my mind, to be honest. Everybody loved him.”

Brier began waving at fellow motorists around 1995, when he bought his first motorcycle. One testament that shows just how much he loved his bike: his “other” vehicle, a 2014 pickup truck, had only 50,000 miles on it.

“I just like to wave at people,” Brier said in a previous story. “It started when I lived on the Coast and would ride my motorcycle. When I moved up here, I just kept doing it.

“I don’t like being cooped up in a car. I feel like on my motorcycle I can see more and observe more.”

Brier said for the most part, people enjoyed meeting him in traffic.

“Well, there’s a lot of folks that as soon as they see me at a red light, they pull out the cellphones to take a picture,” he said. “But two people have given me the finger. I guess they weren’t having a good day.”

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. March 11 at Petal First Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at noon. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.

In honor of Brier, Compassus will host “One Last Ride,” in which people are encouraged to line his funeral route to wave to him, his family and friends. The ride will begin at 3 p.m. March 11 at First Baptist Church in Petal and will follow the Evelyn Gandy Parkway, East Central Avenue, Main Street, Carterville Road and Hillcrest Loop to Hillcrest Cemetery.

“I had no idea that he impacted so many people,” Horton said. “I don’t think my mom knew how much he impacted everybody.

“We just went to the florist, and people have already called and order flowers for him. And you can guess the color – orange.”