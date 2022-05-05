Lamar County officials have identified the deceased man who was found in Lake Serene’s main lake earlier this week.

County Coroner Blake Matherne said the man has been identified as 42-year-old Lawrence Antonio Jackson of Orlando, Florida. The official cause of death has been listed as drowning.

“He was a visitor to the Lamar County area,” Matherne said.

According the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a 911 call was received at approximately 4:56 p.m. on May 4, reporting that an individual was canoeing on the lake. At some point, the individual’s canoe flipped and he did not resurface from the water.

Lamar County deputies arrived on the scene and retrieved the canoe, and the victim’s body was located at approximately 8:02 p.m.

The LCSO was assisted by the Lamar County Emergency Management Agency, Central Lamar Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Northeast Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Services.

“Thanks to all the responders and prayers to the victim’s family and friends,” the Facebook post reads.