A new $137 million solar farm may be on the way to Lamar County, although there are a few items to be checked off of the list before that process can begin.

Officials from Lightsource bp have proposed to locate the development – known as the Minkar Solar Farm – on a 1,700-acre piece of property between Old Highway 11 and Old Okahola School Road near Purvis, but a conditional use permit would first need to be acquired from the county.

“In this case, for a public utility, it would be properly zoned; we just need a conditional use,” Lamar County administrator Jody Waits said. “It’s a major investment from these companies, and along with it comes major tax dollars to which we can then build roads and provide money to the schools.”

The permit would need to be approved by the Lamar County Board of Supervisors, as well as the Lamar County Planning Commission. To that end, Lightsource bp officials are engaging property owners in the area, and will hold an upcoming public outreach meeting to garner input from local residents.

A date for that has not been finalized, but the meeting is expected to take place in the near future.

“Once they’ve done all the public outreach and have the public input, they will put in the application through the planning department to come before the planning commission for the conditional use,” Waits said. “They were scheduled (for a previous time), but they asked for it to be tabled until they complete that.

“We will re-advertise that and give public notice, so the public will (be made aware of) when that happens.”

Andy Taylor, who serves as development manager for Lightsource bp, said the farm would feature approximately 250,000 solar panels.

“The goal is that, as we build up our energy infrastructure, that electricity would go down in cost,” he said. “We focus heavily on setbacks and buffers and vegetative screening, so that we can have as minimal of an impact as we possibly can.”

Waits said he would be in favor of the solar farm locating to Lamar County, given the success of the existing one near Sumrall.

“The one we have now has been a tremendous benefit to the county,” he said. “It has not required any county resources – the road department, or the court system, or the sheriff’s department – it’s been a valuable asset within the county.

“So once all the due diligence is done, this second project, moving forward, would be a major benefit to the county as well.”

Officials also will need to conduct environmental, engineering and archeological studies before the development process can begin.