Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 inductee to the Petal School District Academic Hall of Fame, an individual who will join 33 previous outstanding graduates of the Petal School District who have distinguished themselves through academic and professional achievement.

The hall of fame, which was established in 1989, honors individuals who serve as role models for students by exhibiting the attitudes, knowledge and lifelong learning skills essential to thrive as responsible citizens in an ever-changing global society.

“For one thing, (these individuals) have taken the road to excel educationally, and have went out in the world and made a difference,” said Leahne Lightsey, executive director of the Petal Education Foundation. “I think the greatest thing is that we are showcasing just a few of the very many (exceptional) graduates that Petal has, and Petal has produced so many brilliant graduates.

“It’s amazing how successful these people have been, and a lot of times we’re not even aware of it until we highlight these folks. So this gives us that opportunity, and it’s wonderful for them to come back to Petal. It’s so inspiring to our high-schoolers and all the grades, and it’s a good time to celebrate those graduates.”

To be considered, each individual nominated must have graduated from Petal High School and must have attended school in the Petal School District for a minimum of four years. Nominees’ high school classes must have graduated at least 20 years prior to the nomination, and nominees must have a demonstrated history of professional success.

In addition, it is preferred that nominees are successful college graduates, and all nominations must be accompanied by a current resume.

The deadline for nominations is March 10.

Names can be sent via mail to the Petal Education Foundation Academic Hall of Fame Selection Committee, P.O. Box 948, Petal, MS 39465 or via email to leahne.lightsey@petalschools.com.

“Most every year we get at least one nomination, and some years we get three or four,” Lightsey said. “And what happens, is when those come in, we of course catalog them, and anyone who was nominated back even in the ‘90s, those remain in a file.

“The review committee will look at all of the nominees every year, and sometimes they’ll say, ‘well, look at so-and-so, who was nominated back in 2005 or whatever.’ So they’re always in the running.”

Last year, the honor went to Bradley G. Bond, a 1981 graduate of Petal High School. Bond has served as director of undergraduate and graduate studies in the department of history, director of the University Forum, Project Manager, African Studies Program Development, special assistant to the Provost, director of the Learning Enhancement Center and Assistant Provost at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Other hall of fame members include Kavon Hakimzadeh and Thomas James.