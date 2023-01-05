One could say the postal service runs in Brian Renfroe’s blood, as the Hattiesburg native’s father started as a Hub City letter carrier in 1977.

And although it may seem natural that Renfroe would become a letter carrier himself, he recently went above and beyond that calling, getting elected president of the National Association of Letter Carriers. At that position, Renfroe is in charge of the organization that is the sole representative of city delivery letter carriers employed by the U.S. Postal Service.

“I’m very appreciative of the opportunity; I consider it a honor and a privilege to lead our union,” Renfroe said. “My goal has always been to do everything that I could do to be sure that all the letter carriers out there, now and in the future, have the opportunity to have a career and a retirement, like my father did.

“I grew up with letter carriers and folk that worked with my dad, and I went to school with their kids. When I got hired as a letter carrier and got involved in the union, it was just kind of like an ‘a-ha’ moment for me – I was a kid in college who never could really figure out what I wanted to do, and the union gave me an avenue to do something I really cared about.”

Renfroe began his letter carrier career in 2004 in Hattiesburg, where he joined the NALC as a member of Hattiesburg Branch 938. In 2006, he was elected vice president of that branch, where he also served as shop steward.

In 2008, he was elected president of Branch 938, and three years later, the Mississippi State Association elected Renfroe as its president. Renfroe was then appointed to work at NALC headquarters in the contract administration unit, where he handled city delivery issues, and in 2013 he was appointed as a special assistant to the president.

Renfroe was elected NALC director of city delivery in 2014 by acclamation during the union’s 69th Biennial Convention in Philadelphia, and in 2016, he was appointed as executive vice president.

Last fall, Renfroe was elected via mail balloting as NALC president, and he was sworn into that position on December 17. He immediately jumped into action, handling oversight of the union’s 285,000 members.

“There are city carriers literally everywhere – all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands,” Renfroe said. “We also own a health insurance plan in the federal program that’s got about 330 employees, and it’s out in northern Virginia. We own our life insurance company that’s set up just for letter carriers. My main duties are oversight of all that, but the main thing is collective bargaining with the Postal Service for our members.

“The other kind of big thing that we are involved in is legislation and politics, because Congress and the White House has a tremendous amount of control over the postal service. In fact, just last year we passed a reform bill for the Postal Service – it was a bipartisan bill, as rare as that is these days – that we’d been working on for about 12 years.”

One of Renfroe’s immediate goals upon taking over as president was to focus on the increase in robberies and other crimes committed against letter carriers. In the past, those incidents were isolated to a few urban areas, but have unfortunately become more widespread.

“The alarming thing is that we are seeing this happen in places where it’s not traditionally happened,” Renfroe said. “So that’s the immediate priority for us, is the safety and protection of our members.”