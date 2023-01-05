Zac Howell, who currently serves as chief deputy tax collector for Forrest County, is looking to put that experience toward a stint as the county’s newest tax collector.

That seat will become vacant later this year, as Barbara Hudson – who was recently sworn in to fill the remaining term of her husband and former tax collector, Billy Hudson, who recently passed away – has announced she will not seek election for the spot. Howell, a Republican, filled out qualifying paperwork for the position on January 3, the first day of the qualifying period.

“I came in under (former tax collector) Delbert Dearman, and kind of worked my way up under Mr. Hudson, and really fell in love with serving the citizens of Forrest County,” Howell said. “This is the one office that probably 99 percent of the citizens of Forrest County have to deal with, and so I just enjoy being able to help them if they don’t understand something – being able to explain that and really figure out what’s going on.

“Most people think the tax collector’s office just collects property taxes and sells car tags, but what they don’t understand is what it takes behind the scenes to actually get that done. I enjoy being able to solve problems and figure out what’s going on, and really helping the people.”

Howell graduated from Dixie Attendance Center and Forrest County Agricultural High School before attending Pearl River Community College, where he earned his Associate of Arts degree. He then went to Mississippi State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a minor in leadership from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Howell then traveled the country as a leadership consultant before coming back to Pearl River Community College as a recruiter.

“I was in and around every school in Forrest County and the Pine Belt, really getting to know the students and their parents, and being able to transform their lives,” Howell said. “Whether that was helping them fill out the (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) or helping them figure out ways how they were going to pay for school with different scholarships, (I really enjoyed that).

“It was really taking a deep dive into the ‘community’ side of community college.”

Upon coming to the tax collector’s office, Howell started in the mailroom before moving to the tax counter, where he works with the public and collects taxes. About six months into Hudson’s term – which began in January 2020 – Hudson promoted Howell to the bookkeeper position, in which he served until being promoted to chief deputy tax collector.

“I served as Mr. Hudson’s chief deputy, and I’d been with him for 25 years – I essentially grew up on his ranch in south Forrest County,” Howell said. “So I learned a lot from him – his business skills were great, and we worked very well here.

“So (if I’m elected), I want to continue that legacy, continue the customer service. Just today, we got a Google review – 5 stars, ‘great customer service, always speedy, even when there’s a line.’ So one of the things I’m proud of – and Mr. Hudson and I were able to do – is that we increased people on the counter … and increase everyone’s pay while still cutting the budget.”

Howell also would like to upgrade the county’s computer system, which he said has been in use since 1985.

“This is 2023, so we are really at a disadvantage of servicing the taxpayers to the best of our ability,” he said. “Mr. Hudson and I were looking at ways to upgrade our technology, and we’ve done that in some ways, like increasing online payments by 300 percent.”

“But really, our collection software is not there yet. So I want to improve that.”

The qualifying period for county offices will last until 5 p.m. February 1. The primary election will be held on August 8, with a primary runoff election on August 29 if none of the candidates receive the necessary 50 percent of the vote plus one vote.

The general election will be held November 7.

Along with Howell, David Hogan and Malcolm Berch also have qualified for the tax collector position.