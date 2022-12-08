After an autopsy conducted on Johnnie Bennett – the man recently found deceased off Lakeview Road in Hattiesburg – officials have attributed his death to natural causes.

Forrest County deputy coroner Lisa Klem recently identified the 50-year-old Bennett and said there was no foul play involved in his death. Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said because no criminal element was determined in the death, further information will not be available.

Bennett was announced missing on November 22, when police reached out to the public for help locating him. He had been last seen on November 4 leaving Merit Health Wesley, while he was headed to work after being at the hospital with a family member.

Bennett’s family reportedly did not know whether Bennett had left by bus or other vehicle, and they were not able to reach him by phone.

At approximately 3 p.m. on December 4, Hattiesburg police were notified of a deceased person off Lakeview Road and immediately initiated a death investigation. As the investigation progressed, officials determined Bennett’s identity.

His body was sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for the autopsy.