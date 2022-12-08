Nominations are now being accepted for two of Petal’s most prestigious honors: The Bobby Runnels Leadership Award and the Spirit of Petal Business of the Year Award, given by the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce.

The deadline for nominations is December 19. Any individual or business can submit nominations for both awards; nominations for the Bobby Runnels award can be submitted at https://bit.ly/3V0f3JL, while nominations for the Spirt of Petal award can be submitted at https://bit.ly/3iMsyz8.

Participants will be asked to enter the name of their nomination, along with a brief description – 500 words or less – of why that person is being nominated. Members of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce also can make nominations directly to executive director Valerie Wilson at valerie@petalchamber.com.

“These are people that have given back to the community, have served the community, even though it wasn’t necessarily a part of their job to do that,” Wilson said. “They’ve gone over and beyond what’s asked of them as a part of their job.

“They take on projects that revolve around civic organizations, religious organizations, our nonprofits, sports, the schools – just a plethora of items that they’ve helped with and extended their services to. (That includes) their time, their effort, even their money, and it’s just important to recognize those people because they seldom are recognized.”

Both awards will be presented during the chamber’s annual banquet, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. January 26 at Petal Civic Center on South Main Street.

Previous recipients of the Bobby Runnels Leadership Award include, but are not limited to, Jana Causey, Drew Brickson, Brad Eubank, Tom King, Nadine Coleman, Leahne Lightsey, Ione Bond, Jack Gay, Dr. Chuck Harrell and Lynn Cartlidge.

“We’ve been doing this for quite a while, and it’s a very prestigious award,” Wilson said. “It’s an honor to be nominated, and it’s an even greater honor to actually be selected.

“We hope that the people who win this award realize that this is not a popularity contest; this is truly an opportunity to thank them for being selfless and giving to our community.”

The Spirit of Petal Business of the Year Award, which is in its third year, recognizes a business that contributes to the economic growth and quality of life in Petal. Nominees should display practices and professional conduct that contributes to a sense of cooperation within the entire business community.

Nominees must be members of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce and have been in business in Petal for at least 12 months, as well as recognized as a small business by standards set by the Small Business Administration. Nominees may be from the for-profit, non-profit or not-for-profit sectors, and must be located within the 39465 ZIP code, with the exception of marketing.

Businesses should have shown stability and growth over the years, and should support community involvement and philanthropy as core values. The recipient must be present to accept the award at the chamber banquet.

The inaugural Spirit of Petal Business of the Year Award went to Allen Flynt, owner of A&R Flynt Development on Old Richton Road, while last year’s award went to Dr. David Roy of Pine Belt Dermatology.

“We had a lot of great nominations, so we still want people to continue nominating,” Wilson said. “There’s only one winner per year, so we have many, many qualified businesses out there that certainly deserve recognition for the work they do in our community.

“We don’t want people to assume that they’ve already been nominated … there’s just too many great opportunities for us, too many great choices.”

For more information, call the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce at (601) 583-3306.