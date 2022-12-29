Officials have discovered more human remains on the grounds of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, two months after a search turned up an initial set of remains.

According to a December 30 Facebook post by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the most recent set of remains was found on December 29 during an additional search of the area where the first set of remains was found. The search was conducted by sheriff’s deputies, who were assisted by students and faculty from the University of Southern Mississippi’s Anthropology Department, along with a DNA K-9 named Rambeaux.

Also helping in the case is a Poplarville-based company called DNA K9, which has provided the a K-9 and handler.

The remains have been provided to Forrest County coroner Butch Benedict to assist him and the State of Mississippi Crime Lab in a forensic exam.

The first set of remains were found during the last week of October, at which point officials determined the bones had been there for between three to five years. Several pieces of jewelry were found with the remains, which police hope will help with identification.

“Two rings were found in close proximity to the bones, and a certified jeweler has verified that due to the cut of the stones and the setting, the diamonds are real and the ring is probably vintage,” stated a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. “The band is silver.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at (601) 544-7800 or Metro Crimestoppers at (601) 582-STOP.