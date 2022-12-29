More than four years after retiring from the bench, Judge William “Billy” Andrews is set to return to that position in a special capacity for Lamar County Court.

The move was made official on December 28 by Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph, who issued an order appointing Andrews to the spot. Andrews will fill the vacancy that was created when Gov. Tate Reeves appointed former county judge Brad Touchstone to a position on the 15th Circuit Court, and will serve until Reeves names a new Lamar County judge.

Andrews, who is a senior status judge, served as Lamar County Court judge from 2008 until his retirement from that position in 2018. He also served for six years on the Mississippi Commission on Judicial Performance, which enforces standards of judicial conduct, inquires into judicial liability and conduct, protects the public from judicial misconduct and disabled judges, and protects the judiciary from unfounded allegations.

He was a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives from 1977-1983, where he represented parts of Covington, Forrest and Lamar counties. In November 2019, Andrews was elected to represent District 87 in the House, but resigned from that role after saying Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn was going against state law by blocking him and other members of the Legislature from receiving their state government pensions while serving in the House.

Andrews earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and his law degree from the Mississippi College School of Law.

Touchstone will fill the spot of former judge Anthony Mozingo, who recently accepted the role of executive director at Homes of Hope For Children after the former director was terminated.