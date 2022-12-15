Officials from the City of Hattiesburg have filed a temporary restraining order against the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 on Mobile Street after two recent shootings following events held at the venue.

The action was approved at Monday’s meeting of Hattiesburg City Council, where Ward 4 Councilman Dave Ware said post officials must adhere to two conditions: they must not make the facility available for certain events, and they will be required to provide security for all events other than post meetings of the VFW. The order was filed Tuesday in Forrest County Chancery Court.

“Being consistent is one thing that this council believes in, and when we had issues at other businesses similar to this with gun violence, we took action,” Ware said. “But there are a couple of exceptions, and one is that we’re very sensitive to the fact that this is a veterans’ organization. We’re not trying to shut down the VFW – that is not our intent, and it’s not what we’re going to ask for.

“But (exception) two, if any entity – VFW or not – is going to have an event at their facility, one, they’ve got to make sure they have proper security. And two, don’t invite individuals or organizations that promote gun violence to our city. We don’t want them here.”

The first incident occurred on October 28, following a “Freaky Friday Paranormal Halloween Costume Party” that was held at the VFW. At approximately 12:30 a.m. on October 29, officers responded to gunshots in the area and arrested an individual with a gun.

Officers determined bullets had been fired into several vehicles that belonged to individuals who were present at the costume party.

The second incident occurred at approximately 1 a.m. December 11 at the VFW post, following “The First Annual Industrial Park Kristmas Kicback.” Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area and located multiple shell casings and two weapons.

An unoccupied vehicle and a window of nearby business was struck by the gunfire. No injuries were reported in connection to the incident, which officers were told began after a fight inside the establishment.

The “Industrial Park Kristmas Kickback” was presented by Drizzy Bad Azz Productions and featured several entertainers such as Tootie Raww, Dipbandz, Lawrence Ots and Marlon Caine, and was hosted by Boosieboytae.

DJ Jukebox and DJ Cool were advertised as being “on crowd control,” and free liquor also was advertised for the event.

The VFW will be required to assign a minimum of two security guards for any special events at the location, and the outside parking area will be monitored at all times to negate any loitering. Security also will monitor the inside of the building and employ a hand-wand metal detector.

A sign will be posted at the venue notifying attendees that weapons are not allowed on the premises, and persons are subject to search at any time.

“(This) is necessary as there exists urgent and necessitous circumstances to prevent the (VFW property) from being allowed to be used for events that encourage or have a substantial likelihood of promoting and/or encouraging fights, shootings, discharges of firearms, aggravated assaults involving the use of firearms, and other disorderly conduct,” the restraining order reads. “That, due to illegal and criminal activity and violence that has occurred on or adjacent to said premises includes shootings, fights, discharges of firearms, aggravated assaults involving the use of firearms, and other illegal and disorderly conduct, such an order is necessary.

“If such activities and behavior continue, the plaintiff and the residents of the City of Hattiesburg will suffer immediate and irreparable injury, loss and/or damage, and the City of Hattiesburg is without the ability to protect its interests the interests of the citizens of the City of Hattiesburg without a temporary restraining order. The court finds that the plaintiff has pled sufficient fact, supported by sufficient documents, for a finding of a substantial likelihood of success of the merits.”