Brandon Brooks, the Hattiesburg attorney who recently was found guilty of one count each of impersonating another person on the Internet and telephone harassment, has now been accused by the Mississippi Bar Association with 12 counts of misconduct, ranging from not providing services paid for, neglect and lack of communication, among other allegations.

The bar’s complaint, which was filed December 15 with the Supreme Court’s clerk of its office of appeals, states that Brook was a member of the bar – and subject to the disciplinary jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Mississippi – during the times of all the complaints filed against him. The counts are as follows:

Count I: This complaint, filed by client Ashlee Smith, alleges lack of communications and neglect. The complaint states that Smith hired Brooks to represent her in a divorce matter and paid him $850 to do so. Brooks then allegedly told Smith the matter had been finalized, but after Smith requested that documentation from Brooks, he failed to provide it. Brooks then repaid only $478 to Smith.

Count II: Client Robert Hawkins allegedly paid Brooks $1,250 to represent Hawkins in a divorce matter. Brooks then failed to file the necessary documents and was fired by Hawkins, at which point Hawkins accused Brooks of misappropriating funds.

Count III: Client Anthony Caronia filed this complaint against Brooks, alleging lack of communications and neglect. According to the complaint, Brooks failed to comply with court orders in an estate matter and failed to answer the complaint or comply with the lawful demands of the bar.

Count IV: Client Dawn Crabtree filed a complaint against Brooks in October 2021, alleging lack of communications and neglect. Crabtree said she hired Brooks to represent her in a divorce matter, but failed to file documents on behalf of Crabtree in that matter.

Count V: Client Terry Lott alleged lack of communications and neglect by Brooks. Allegedly, after Lott hired Brooks to represent him in a divorce matter, Brooks failed to file documents in the case, claiming difficulties with service of process to Lott's wife.

Count VI: Client Mitchell Magee filed this complaint against Brooks, alleging lack of communications and neglect. Supposedly, in October 2021 Magee paid Brooks $800 to amend a property settlement agreement for an uncontested divorce. As of the date of the complaint, Brooks had not completed any work for Magee.

Count VII: Client Eva Sullivan filed a complaint against Brooks alleging lack of communication and neglect. According to the complaint, in October 2020 Sullivan paid Brooks $3,500 to represent her in a child custody matter. During a first hearing in March 2021, Sullivan was granted rights to her son, but Brooks failed to submit the proper documents until a second hearing, which was held in August 2021. Brooks then failed to respond to any of Sullivan's requests.

Count VIII: Client Annie Moore filed a complaint against Brooks, alleging lack of communication and neglect. According to the complaint, Moore retained Brooks for $3,000 to represent Moore's daughter in a child custody matter. After Brooks became ill with COVID-19 and was forced to miss a scheduled hearing, authorities arrived at Moore's daughter's residence and took custody of the child. Moore requested a refund from Brooks, which he did not provide.

Count IX: Client Karen Green filed a complaint against Brooks, alleging lack of communication, dishonesty and neglect. According to the complaint, Green hired Brooks to represent her in a grandparents' visitation matter, but Brooks failed to effectively represent her and was dishonest about scheduling hearing dates in Green's case. Green appeared at the courthouse for the hearings, but Brooks did not.

Count X: Client Ashley Odom filed a complaint against Brooks for lack of communication, dishonestly and neglect. Odom allegedly paid Brooks $3,000 to represent her in a divorce matter, along with a filing fee of $200, but Brooks failed to file a necessary petition. Brooks then allegedly untruthfully told Odom that documents had been filed and hearings had been scheduled.

Count XI: Adam Kilgore filed a complaint against Brooks based upon information and belief alleging fraud, dishonesty and prejudicial misconduct. The complaint states that Brooks posted a false negative review of Schmidt Law Firm, PLLC, under a fake account created under the name of "Chris P. Lott." Another false negative review was posted on the firm's Facebook page, and also on Google.

Count XII: Kilgore filed another complaint against Brooks, alleging neglect and lack of communication. The complaint alleges that client Titania Page hired Brooks to represent her in a divorce matter, but he missed a hearing that was then rescheduled. Brooks allegedly did not dutifully inform Page of the matter, and she requested a refund from Brooks.

Brooks – who practices law out of his West Pine Street Office – recently was convicted of the impersonation and harassment charges after allegedly creating paying people to write false reviews and creating fake email and Facebook accounts. According to documents from Lamar County Justice Court, he was ordered to pay $3,500 in restitution to Lott, whose name Brooks allegedly used to create the fake account.

Those convictions come after Harley Dakota Norris, who worked as a legal assistant for Brooks, filed an affidavit against Brooks, stating that Brooks had paid other people to write about his law firm. Norris also claims to have personal knowledge that Brooks created numerous fake email accounts and Facebook pages, with one of the Facebook pages created under Lott’s name.

“The Facebook account of Chris P. Lott was used to write a false negative review of Schmidt Law Firm (on that firm’s) Facebook page,” Norris stated in the affidavit, which was filed on April 5, 2022. “Brandon L. Brooks requested that I back up his phones and computers so he can get rid of the data on any computers he has at the office and at home.”

Norris stated that she was made aware of the fake Facebook account of February 25, 2022, which Brooks allegedly identified Norris’s previous place of employment, where she went to high school and the city she lived in. According to Norris, Brooks used that information to damage Norris’s character, cause emotional stress, anxiety and depression.

“(It) placed me in a role of having to defend myself against other people’s opinion of me in the church,” the affidavit states. “Brandon also used this fake profile to ‘friend request’ minor children, attack other attorneys (George Schmidt’s) business page and post disgusting comments relating to homosexuality, and inviting individuals in the same lifestyle by posting comments such as ‘sounds gay, I’m in.’”

Justice court documents also state that Brooks impersonated another actual person by opening a profile on a social networking site, for purposes of harming, intimidating, threatening or defrauding another person. In addition, Brooks allegedly left seven harassing voicemails on January 24, 2022.