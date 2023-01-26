The William J. Colmer federal court building in downtown Hattiesburg, home of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, is host to a case in which a Laurel resident has filed a complaint accusing the sheriff of Jones County of unlawfully physically injuring him in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel.

Although Sheriff Joe Berlin is not explicitly named in the complaint, the document – which was filed January 9 by Hattiesburg attorney Matt Lawrence on behalf of his client Monterian Dotson – alleges that Dotson was in said parking lot at approximately 4:30 p.m. on January 1 when a man announced himself to Dotson as the sheriff of the county and instructed Dotson to walk towards him. The man – who the complaint states was not in uniform at the time – then allegedly grabbed Dotson, detained him and repeatedly threw Dotson against a truck.

The document does not specify why the supposed attacker allegedly took this action.

“The defendant (named as John Doe Law Enforcement Officer), who is substantially larger than the plaintiff (Dotson), then battered the plaintiff,” the complaint reads. “The female companion of the defendant, who the plaintiff believes upon information is the wife of the defendant, purportedly filmed the incident on her phone’s camera and was yelling at the plaintiff. The plaintiff has suffered injuries from the battery at the hands of the defendant, and the total amount of damages is not yet determined as the injuries are being treated and their extent and scope are not known at this time.

“The plaintiff has suffered damages in the form of physical injuries, including but not limited to his hand, back, neck, chest, and head as a result of the battery committed by the defendant. The plaintiff has suffered damages in the form of emotional and psychological injuries as a result of the physical battery and incident in general. At all times, the plaintiff acted without aggression to the defendant and was not in violation of any local or state law at the time of the incident.”

Berlin said he is unable to comment on the matter, as it is currently under litigation.

The complaint goes on to state that “John Doe Law Enforcement Officer” used his authority as sheriff to belittle, abuse, harass, and batter Dotson. Furthermore, allegedly no law enforcement agency had been called to the scene by the staff of Lowe’s, any patron of the store, or any other person present during the incident.

Lawrence also claims there was no ongoing criminal investigation or other disturbance at Lowe’s, and no legitimate legal basis for the supposed officer’s actions. Therefore, the complaint alleges, Dotson’s civil rights were violated under terms of the United States Constitution and the Constitution of Mississippi, and Dotson is fearful of retribution from the officer for filing the complaint.

The complaint requests the alleged officer to enter an order “directing the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount not to exceed the jurisdictional limits of this court for the damages as described in this complaint, and the plaintiff further prays to this court to enter any and all other orders within the authority of this court to which the plaintiff is entitled in equity and law, including but not limited to the payment of punitive damages and attorney’s fees.”

Another federal court document states that Lawrence intended to serve a subpoena to Jolynn Berlin – the wife of Joe Berlin – on January 17 or as soon thereafter as possible. That subpoena commands Jolynn Berlin to submit the cellphone video – including the audio – that she allegedly took in the Lowe’s parking lot on the date of the incident.

In lieu of that, the subpoena requests the said cellphone on which the video was taken to be submitted to the court.