Officials from the Hattiesburg Arts Council released some good news last week, with the organization being awarded operating funds from several different entities, allowing the council to put on events and programs for Fiscal Year 2023.

The funds come from the Mississippi Arts Commission, the City of Hattiesburg, Forrest County foundations, corporate sponsors and individual donors, helping the arts council meet its effort – which began in 1970 – to keep its programming free and open to the public.

“In essence, we couldn’t do these programs without this funding – there’s no way we could do what we do without those funds,” HAC executive director Alehandro Wooten said. “Everything here is extremely transparent; I keep up with every single receipt, everything, just (to be sure).

“All of the funding we receive always goes to our programming – we always offer those free to the public. Every now and then we may have a fundraiser, but even when do, we make it something affordable. With that said, the public can be guaranteed that those funds are not for my salary or the other staff members’ salary; that money comes from elsewhere.”

The Hattiesburg Arts Council’s programming is designed to provide collaborative, innovative and accessible opportunities in the arts, aimed at promoting artists in all disciplines and enhancing the quality of life in the Hattiesburg community. Two upcoming events include Senior Readers Theater Classes and Coffee Talk.

The first session of the Senior Readers Theater Classes will take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. February 7 at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center, 723 Main Street in downtown Hattiesburg. During the classes, which will be led by local theater veteran Sherri Marengo, senior citizens will act out plays from their chairs.

The classes will meet on consecutive Tuesdays until a final performance that will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 14 at the cultural center.

“It’s really, really kind of cool,” Wooten said. “(The participants) really enjoy it.

“It’s very social, and it’s a life learning experience. Attendance is needed for all six of the classes to be a part of it.”

The next Coffee Talk will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. February 9 at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center and will feature coffee and pastries, along with a presentation by Mark Malone about African American composer William Dawson. Mezzo-soprano Katrina Cox will perform vocal soloes composed by Dawson.

“It’s free and open to the public,” Wooten said. “We’ll have coffee and pastries, and it’ll be a little kind of continental breakfast type thing.”

The Hattiesburg Arts Council provides experiences in the arts for children in and out of classroom environments, as well as professional development for teachers to enhance their curriculum and teaching skills. The organization also shares fine arts exhibits and performances with the public.

For more information on the arts council and its programming, visit www.hattiesburgartscouncil.com, call (601) 583-6005 or email hattiesburgartscouncil@gmail.com.

