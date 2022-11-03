In the midst of a statewide welfare scandal, the Mississippi Department of Human Services has rejected the University of Southern Mississippi’s offer to make available campus facilities to the department that USM proposes could be used for underserved individuals throughout the area.

On the afternoon of November 4, department officials released a statement saying that proposal would violate federal laws regarding the use of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. The statement comes following the finding that the new $7 million Wellness Center volleyball stadium on the USM campus had been built with those funds, rather than being used to help underserved families.

“As noted in prior audits, use of TANF funds for the construction of brick and mortar building projects has never been authorized by law,” the MDHS statement reads. “MDHS cannot accept USM’s offer to utilize the building constructed with TANF funds in lieu of repayment of the funds, because we believe it to be a continued violation of the law and the purpose of the TANF program to help lift needy families out of poverty.”

University officials announced the offer, which would be good for a five-year period, on the morning of November 4 via a release on the www.usm.edu website. The release states that university officials are “deeply troubled by the current situation” and are committed to finding ways to utilize facilities for Mississippi families.

“Even though our facilities are owned by the state, the university does not have the autonomy to provide programs, services, or other resources to another agency without specific legal guidance and authorization,” the release reads. “Therefore, to the extent allowed by law, the university will make available to MDHS its campus facilities (including, but not limited to, the Wellness Center) for a five-year term to assist MDHS with its mission of serving the people of south Mississippi.

“It is hoped that the proposed partnership with MDHS will prove so successful that the relationship will extend well beyond the initial five-year term.”

University officials say the offer extends back to a 2017 agreement between the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation and the Mississippi Community Education Center for its use of existing athletic facilities and future use of the forthcoming Wellness center. That agreement was approved by MDHS, according to the university release.

“The university and the athletic foundation engaged in this agreement in good faith, following thorough due diligence by outside legal counsel, and after multiple assurances from officials at the highest levels of MDHS,” USM’s release states. “Unfortunately, that due diligence did not and could not uncover the alleged fraud by the MDHS grant fiduciaries that was reported nearly two years after the athletic foundation signed the agreement with MCEC.

“Although MCEC shared projections of planned programming with the University, its actual utilization of the facilities did not align with those projections.”

University officials say they will continue to fully cooperate with ongoing investigative processes, and will not release further statements with that process is underway.

Text messages released in September between former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and former Gov. Phil Bryant show that Favre – whose daughter played volleyball at USM – pressured the governor to use federal grant money to build the volleyball stadium.

Bryant was then subpoenaed in a Mississippi civil suit over welfare misspending, although he has not been charged civilly or criminally.

On November 3, Tommy Duff, who serves as president for the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees, expressed his belief that the university should repay $5 million of the welfare funds used for the stadium. Duff claimed that when IHL board members signed off on the abovementioned 2017 agreement, they were unaware the volleyball stadium was being approved, as it was listed as an item on the consent agenda.

In November 2021, the case of $828,000 allegedly owed by Favre for misappropriated TANF funds was sent to Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office.

State Auditor Shad White referred the case to Fitch – along with that of several others who owe the state money in the welfare scandal, including Marcus Dupree, Brett Dibiase and Ted Dibiase Jr. Although Favre – who lives just outside the Hattiesburg city limits – paid back a portion of the more than $1.1 million he was paid from the Department of Human Services for unfulfilled speaking engagements, White said Favre never repaid the remainder that he owed.

The matter began in February 2020, when White’s office arrested six individuals as part of the largest embezzlement scheme in state history regarding misspent welfare aid. In May of that year, White issued the annual single audit – as required because his office receives federal dollars – which found a $1.1 million expenditure of TANF funds that were paid to Favre Enterprises.

Favre has maintained he was unaware of any misspent funds.