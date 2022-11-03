Officials from the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art recently revealed the Hub City’s 36th mural – one with a special meaning and message for those who have or are struggling with addiction.

“Serenity” was unveiled November 2 on the side wall of the 12th Circuit Drug Court building on Forrest Street. Completed by local artists Thomas Jackson and Abigail Lenz Allen, the mural measures 40 feet high and 22 feet wide and depicts a meadow with purple wildflowers, mountains and a sign reading “Serenity.”

“This mural tells the story of the mountain of life,” said 12th Circuit Court Judge Robert Helfrich, who presides over the drug court. “I tell our participants when they come into drug court that their life is going to be like climbing a mountain – it’s very hard, and at the bottom of the mountain, the air is very dirty, and there are lies and deceit.

“But as they take those steps up the mountain, it gets easier, and once they get towards the top of the mountain there’s meadows, there’s flowers, there’s reunited families, honesty and love. They’ll never reach the top of the mountain, but they’re ready to graduate when they wake up every morning and look forward to their daily climb.”

As the mural is dedicated to individuals with substance abuse and chemical dependency, the purple flowers are depicted in memory of overdose victims. That holds a special meaning for James Moore, whose son Jeffrey died of an overdose in 2015.

“The only thing sadder than the way my son Jeffrey died was the way he lived in the shadows and shame of addiction,” said Moore, who owns Moore’s Bicycle Shop in Hattiesburg. “As a community, we all too often reinforce that stigma and shame, because we keep quiet about this disease, even as it rages through our immediate families.

“This mural takes the conversation from the shadows to places that are front and center, where it needs to be. The vibrant colors and the message of hope is the message that the community needs to embrace.”

The mural also holds special significance for Allen, who struggled with addiction several years ago.

“Sixteen years ago, I flatlined twice because of a drug overdose,” she said. “I should not be alive, let along thriving.

“I understand that the percentage of recovering drug addicts is very low, but if a drug addict can end up with a life a little like mine, then we have to support every single one of them in the hopes that they will beat the odds and get the chance to shine and contribute. The people this mural was created for are people just like me.”

Mayor Toby Barker said the mural fits in well with the spirit of Hattiesburg and the purpose of the drug court.

“We set a vision for what we wanted public art to be (in the city); we also included that we wanted it to help people where they were,” Barker said. “We wanted there to be messages that people could latch onto, stories they could find themselves in, and this (mural) does that.

“We already know that drug court is one of the most effective, evidence-based programs the government can provide when it comes to rehabilitating people. But having something like this that augments that, I think goes to the culture of our city, saying that we’re going to be with these folks going through it.”

“Serenity” was partially funded by Moore and officials from Forrest County.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the hard work and culture that has cultivated here in downtown,” said David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors. “We’re just really proud to be a part of that, and we’re also very proud with what Judge Helfrich has accomplished with the drug court.”