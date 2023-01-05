On January 6, emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road around 6 p.m.

When emergency services arrived on scene, they discovered a 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX that had collided in the intersection.

Both individuals in the Cadillac, and the driver of the Honda were transported to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

Just after midnight, on Jan. 7, 2023, the driver of the Honda, 47-year-old, Christopher Pickering, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, according to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.