On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a convicted felon in connection to a November 2022 Hub City incident.

Antonio Levon Carter, 31, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in Gulfport by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on active arrest warrants for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and aggravated assault. Carter has also been charged with felony malicious mischief in connection to the incident.

The arrest warrants were in connection to a Nov. 7, 2022 shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, when officers responded to a report of a disturbance, and later learned a vehicle had been shot.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Carter was transported back to Forrest County, and booked into the Forrest County Jail.