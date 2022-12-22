On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, Hattiesburg Police and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested an individual wanted in an ongoing domestic assault investigation.

Tridarious Strickland, aka Tri, 21, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody in the 100 block of West 5th Street, Thursday afternoon, on an active warrant for domestic violence-aggravated assault.

The warrant was in connection to an incident that occurred on Dec. 13, 2022, in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Avenue, where Strickland assaulted his girlfriend, in a physical altercation. She was checked out on scene by medical personnel.

Strickland was transported to the Forrest County Jail, and booked in on the domestic violence-aggravated assault charge, as well as additional warrants from other agencies.