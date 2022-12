Hattiesburg woman arrested for embezzlement from Tractor Supply

A Hub City woman has been arrested and charged in an ongoing embezzlement investigation. On December 16, Hattiesburg police arrested Monica Parrett and she was charged with one count of embezzlement. Parrett, 43, of Hattiesburg, was charged in connection to taking roughly $60,000 from Tractor Supply, at 7168 Highway 49, in connection to making fraudulent returns. Parrett has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Copy Link

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.