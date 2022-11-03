Now that Lamar County voters have approved the sale of light wine and beer in the county, officials are looking forward to the extra revenue that measure is expected to bring into the area’s three municipalities and the county as a whole.

The measure was approved during the November 8 general election, when residents overwhelmingly voted to turn the county “wet” by a vote of 11,722 to 4,393. Previously, alcohol sales have not been permitted in the county, with the exception of areas that were inside the city limits of Hattiesburg, such as locations along U.S. 98.

“I feel that Lamar Countians have spoken, and we’re hoping the cities such as Lumberton, Purvis and Sumrall can actually reap some of the benefits of the tax revenue that would be a great help to our smaller cities,” said Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers, who spearheaded the effort.

Rogers attributes the support of the measure to officials’ efforts to get out in the community and spread the word about the initiative.

“(We got out and were) talking with people, and giving people the actual choice,” he said. “My first thing is giving people a choice to make their own decisions, as (opposed) to everybody else making decisions for them.

“We thank everyone for just being able to come out and participate, and now we look for bigger and better things.”

The results of the election will be official November 17; at that point the measure will be sent to the Lamar County Board of Supervisors for approval. As such, officials expect the alcohol sales to begin taking place during the second or third week of December.

Rogers has been attempting to get the measure placed on the ballot for the last several years, but previously came up short on the amount of signatures needed on a petition to do so. As far back as March 2019, officials had gathered approximately 1,200 to 1,400 signatures on a petition in support of putting the item on a ballot.

Copies of the petition were placed at Ramey’s Marketplace in Purvis, Lumberton and Sumrall, as well as online at www.votelamarcounty.com.

Given the number of registered voters in Lamar County, Rogers figured the petition needed approximately 5,500 signatures to reach the required number of 20 percent of voters. The measure was unable to garner enough support to make it on the ballot, until the latest effort was successful.

“We do know that this (election) will be highly-contested Congressional and Senate races, so we knew this was the best time to get it on the ballot,” Rogers said in October.

The mayor has previously said although allowing alcohol sales in the county would not be the answer for everything, it would certainly help smaller municipalities such as Lumberton, Purvis and Sumrall.

“Especially in smaller municipalities, it’s turned great dividends for some (other) areas that were basically hit economically hard,” he said. “For restaurants, and even our local stores, you would benefit from it, from the revenue.

“Plus, I know our city and other municipalities (in the county) would benefit from it.”

Of the 82 counties in Mississippi, 32 are dry, leaving 50 counties with a wet designation. There are also several wet cities in dry counties, including Hattiesburg (Lamar County), Ellisville and Laurel (Jones County) and Waynesboro (Wayne County).