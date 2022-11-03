Note: As of Tuesday morning, absentee ballots were still being counted in Forrest County.

Tuesday’s general midterm election saw a couple of big changes in Forrest and Lamar counties with a new Congressman and new alcohol laws in Lamar County, along with some new school board members.

Perhaps the biggest race of the night was the Congressional race for U.S. House District 4, which was won by Republican Mike Ezell with 122,128 votes throughout the several counties the district serves. Ezell defeated Democrat Johnny DuPree, who had 39,292 votes and Libertarian Alden Johnson, who had 3,416 votes.

Lamar County voters overwhelmingly voted to approved beer and light wine sales in the previously “dry” county, by a vote of 11,722 to 4,393. Alcohol sales have not been previously allowed in the county, other than inside Hattiesburg city limits.

Ezell, who serves as sheriff of Jackson County, will take over for Steven Palazzo, who was defeated in the Republican primary election.

In the race for Forrest County Prosecutor, incumbent Mary Lee Holmes was ahead Tuesday morning with 7,750 votes over her opponent Jack Denton, who had 7,452 votes. Holmes was recently appointed to the position after the death of former prosecutor David Myers.

Judge Bob Helfrich retained his Circuit Court District 12, Place 1 seat with a win over Gay L. Polk-Payton, 12,329 votes to 7,173.

All other judgeships in the election were uncontested, including those for county judge, chancery judge and circuit judge seats.

Lacey C. Bolling ran unopposed for the Petal School District Board of Trustees. She will take over for Bruce Magee, who did not run for another term.

Karen Vines ran unopposed for the District 1 seat on the Forrest County School District Board, while Tessie Williams Reed ran unopposed for District 2 on the board.

Jordan Carlisle ran unopposed for the District B seat on the Lamar County School Board. Current District D board member Lance LeFan defeated challenger Ray Payton, 2,830 votes to 1,009.