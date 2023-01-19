After participating together in the Hot-Steppers walking group, Hub City residents and friends Ginger Lowrey and Rebecca Chandler formed the idea of bringing a new kind of parade to downtown Hattiesburg to help kick off the 2023 Mardi Gras season.

That event – the inaugural Krewe of Saint Catherine Walking Parade and Block Party – will be held from 7-10 p.m. February 10, beginning at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center at 825 Main Street. The parade will travel for approximately four blocks through downtown, ending with a block party at the intersection of Front and Mobile streets, where guests can enjoy live music, food and other attractions.

“(The Hot-Steppers) were set to be in (Hattiesburg’s) Halloween parade, and that didn’t happen because it got rained out,” Lowrey said. “Then we were in the Christmas parade, and some people were expressing interest in having more events like that, like a walking parade.

“Because (Rebecca) had started this Hot-Steppers group, I think it was kind of an inspiration for how we could make this even bigger and translate that into a Mardi Gras parade. When I used to live in New Orleans, my favorite hobby was costuming for Mardi Gras day, so she knew I had a passion about that, and asked me to help her organize this krewe.”

Participating groups will also compete in three categories – best costume, performance, and overall – which will be reviewed by designated judges along the route. Awards will be announced at the conclusion of the parade, during the block party.

“(Ginger and I) both really like Mardi Gras itself, and we knew we have the Caerus (parade in Hattiesburg), but we though there needed to be something downtown,” said Chandler, who owns Hattiesburg Ballroom & Beyond in downtown. “Downtown is the perfect spot for a walking parade, just because of the way it’s laid out.

“There’s so many businesses that could benefit from it, and we just thought it would be something fun to do.”

The block party also will feature local entertainer DJ Kujho – who also has performed at Hattiesburg’s Midnight on Front Street celebration – along with New Orleans brass band Big Fun. Downtown restaurants and other businesses will be open during the block party, and there will be additional food and beverage available for purchase from vendors.

Parade registration is open until February 6 for businesses and organizations interested in beginning a sub-krewe. Parade rules and recommendations, along with the sign-up form, can be found online at www.kreweofsaintcatherine.com or on the Krewe of Saint Catherine Facebook page.

“The biggest thing I’m hoping to see is some creative sub-krewes to join the actual parade itself,” Chandler said. “We want to see lots of different costumes, maybe some paradies – just some silly, fun groups of people.

“We want to see how creative everybody can get. I’m not sure what to expect as far as parade-goers. I’ve never done this before, so I don’t know.”

More details will be announced about the parade in the coming weeks, including a spin on traditional Carnival royalty and the 2023 Krewe of Saint Catherine court.

Additional information about the Krewe of Saint Catherine or the Saint Catherine Parade and Block Party can be found at kreweofstcatherine.com. Organizations interested in participating in or sponsoring this event may email kreweofstcatherine@gmail.com.

“We really want it to be an inclusive krewe, and so we want to hear from anybody and everybody in Hattiesburg,” Lowrey said. “All we want is to be passionate and exciting and a reflection of Hattiesburg culture.

“So we’re hoping to reach out to every facet of the Hattiesburg community. (Participants can be) anything that’s human-powered – it could be a bike, it could be a cart, it can just be you and your own two feet. It’s just no cars or trucks or anything – I hope that we just have some creative contraptions in the parade as well.”