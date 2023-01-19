A Hattiesburg attorney has been found guilty of one count each of impersonating another person on the Internet and telephone harassment after allegedly creating paying people to write false reviews and creating fake email and Facebook accounts.

According to documents from Lamar County Justice Court, Brandon Brooks – who practices law out of his West Pine Street Office – was convicted of the crimes last week and ordered to pay $3,500 in restitution to Chris P. Lott, whose name Brooks allegedly used to create the fake account. The conviction comes after Harley Dakota Norris, who worked as a legal assistant for Brooks, filed an affidavit against Brooks, stating that Brooks had paid other people to write about his law firm.

Norris also claims to have personal knowledge that Brooks created numerous fake email accounts and Facebook pages, with one of the Facebook pages created under Lott’s name.

“The Facebook account of Chris P. Lott was used to write a false negative review of Schmidt Law Firm (on that firm’s) Facebook page,” Norris stated in the affidavit, which was filed on April 5, 2022. “Brandon L. Brooks requested that I back up his phones and computers so he can get rid of the data on any computers he has at the office and at home.”

Norris stated that she was made aware of the fake Facebook account of February 25, 2022, which Brooks allegedly identified Norris’s previous place of employment, where she went to high school and the city she lived in. According to Norris, Brooks used that information to damage Norris’s character, cause emotional stress, anxiety and depression.

“(It) placed me in a role of having to defend myself against other people’s opinion of me in the church,” the affidavit states. “Brandon also used this fake profile to ‘friend request’ minor children, attack other attorneys (George Schmidt’s) business page and post disgusting comments relating to homosexuality, and inviting individuals in the same lifestyle by posting comments such as ‘sounds gay, I’m in.’”

Justice court documents also state that Brooks impersonated another actual person by opening a profile on a social networking site, for purposes of harming, intimidating, threatening or defrauding another person. In addition, Brooks allegedly left seven harassing voicemails on January 24, 2022.