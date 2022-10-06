Eight years ago, officials from Keesler Federal Credit Union instituted the First Responder of the Year Award, designed to recognize first responders – police officers, firefighters, paramedics and the like – for their work in their communities over the past year.

This year, the local honor went to Devion White of the Hattiesburg Police Department, who was presented with an award during a short reception on Tuesday.

“I was surprised, but also humbled at the same time that others do appreciate the work that we do here at the Hattiesburg Police Department,” White said. “Any time you are honored or recognized for something, it’s a really good feeling.

“I am extremely grateful, and I always strive to do my job in the most proficient way that I can, day in and day out.”

Jones, a graduate of Wayne County High School and Jones College, started at HPD in 2018. He is currently a member of the Special Operations Division and Quality of Life Team.

“I just want to continue to help protect and serve the citizens of Hattiesburg, and do my part in making the community safer for everyone,” White said.

The First Responder of the Year Award was begun in Jackson County, but has since expanded to Keesler’s entire footprint, which includes from Louisiana to Mobile, Alabama; and from the Coast to Madison. Credit union officials normally send out requests for nominations to 120 different department; this year, 67 departments responded.

“It went from being a Coast, in-person dinner event, and has now expanded to cover a wide range of areas where we go to the first responders in person now,” said Caitlin Bradshaw, community development officer for Keesler. “We send the potential for up to 120 nominations; if we got back 120, we would do all 120.

“We send those requests for nominations to whoever is the head of each different department, whether that’s Hattiesburg Police Department, or I did Wiggins Police Department earlier. We do fire departments, and we also do ambulatory services as well.”

Bradshaw said the award is to acknowledge the fact that first responders are the individuals who keep communities going.

“As credit unions, our communities are so important to us, especially with Keesler Federal,” she said. “We want to make sure that we have the communities that we are in safe, and our first responders are key in keeping our communities wonderful.

“I have been met with a lot of different responses (when presenting the award). Sometimes the departments keep it a surprise, so there’s a lot of shock and excitement. Sometimes they go ahead and tell them that we’re going to be there, because some people are shy in front of cameras and things like that. We’re always well-received, and we have really good relationships with all the departments that nominate each year.”