Social workers from around the area will have the opportunity to discuss the value of person-centered practices when supporting people in needs of services at the upcoming Petal Social Worker’s Conference, hosted by the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event, which is formally titled “Moving Forward: Embracing the Power of the Person Centered Practices,” will be held from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. October 18 at Petal Civic Center on South Main Street in Petal. The conference is aimed at providing attendees with additional knowledge and resources to supply in their daily work.

It is sponsored by Southern Grace Senior Home Care and done in partnership with the USM School of Social Work.

“This an opportunity for anybody in the field of social work and nursing to acquire (Continuing Education Units), which are required annually,” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. “This particular conference will provide five CEUs, if you attend the entire conference.

“Particularly, social workers and nurses are required to update their certifications in their field of work by attending conferences and workshops that keep them abreast of new developments in their field.”

The conference will focus on five topics as follows:

Topic 1—Important To/For Concept & Person Centered Thinking (1.50 CEUs, General): This topic shares the importance of understanding the wants and needs of a person and how to support them in planning the life they desire.

Topic 2 — Matching and One Page Descriptions (1.25 CEUs, General): An in-depth look at the person and specific ways to organize information to identify a good match when providing services and supports.

Topic 3 — Charting the LifeCourse and Relationship Mapping (1.25 CEUs, General): Develops a vision/trajectory for the future and at any stage of life by focusing on strengths and supports that the person currently has access to.

Topic 4 — Intersectionality and Culture (1 CEU, Cultural Diversity): Acknowledges of the many layers of a person's identity through cultural, values, and diversity.

Featured speakers for the conference will be Yolanda Green and Courtney Williams of the Mississippi Person Centered Practices Initiative, who will share skills and concepts regarding how to be respectful and responsive to the needs of the person within the collaborative planning process.

“And we’ll also have special entertainment at lunch, featuring Jenny Nolen,” Wilson said. “And door prizes will be given out.”

Lunch will be provided.

The registration fee for the conference is $75 per person. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3emr8cR.

For more information on the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.petalchamber.com.