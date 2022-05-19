The City of Hattiesburg has received another perfect 5 out of 5 score on its annual drinking water report, marking the fourth consecutive perfect score for the city since 2019 and the fifth perfect technical score since 2018.

That announcement was made by Mayor Toby Barker, Water and Sewer director Alan Howe, and water department staff during a news conference May 24 at Water Plant No. 1 off Old Highway 42 in Hattiesburg. The water report, which is conducted by the Mississippi State Department of Health, looks at operations across three categories: technical, managerial and financial.

“One of the core responsibilities of a municipal government is ensuring the quality of the community’s drinking water,” Barker said. “Citizens want to know that the water coming out of the tap is safe for themselves and their families.

“We, as the City of Hattiesburg, take seriously that responsibility of protecting your water supply.”

In June 2017, the city scored 4 out of 5, as points were docked from the score because of high iron levels. The next year, a 4 out of 7 score was awarded because of a lack of audits on the city’s part.

In June 2019, the city received a perfect 5 out of 5 score. For 2020, no reports were made because of the COVID-19 pandemic; all agencies kept the same score from the prior year.

In May 2021, the city was again awarded with a perfect 5 out of 5.

“Systems officials should be commended for the continuous improvements made in infrastructure and plant requirements,” the most recent report reads. “Records are organized and maintained.”

In addition to the recent water report, Barker and Howe also announced $13 million in improvements to Water Plant No. 1, including a new rapid mix tank, a modernized lime feeder that will allow the use of a powder lime that can be dropped into the new rapid mix tank without the need for pumping, filter rehab, new access stairs for employee safety and a chlorine vent fan.

In total, the upgrades will cost approximately $1.3 million, which is being funding by a revolving loan through the Mississippi State Department of Health. Through this program, which was applied for and secured, the city will be able to obtain up to 35 percent back in loan forgiveness, making a portion of this project funded by the state and federal government.

The work will be handled by Hemphill Construction – with engineering by Shows, Dearman & Waits – and is expected to begin in three months. If all goes according to plan, the improvements will be completed in approximately one year.

“We received a perfect score across three categories and 15 subsets,” Howe said. “Water supply quality is our highest priority, and we have a top-notch team who work around the clock to collect daily samples, readings and paperwork to make sure the City of Hattiesburg is in compliance and beyond where possible.”