The 1-percent tax increase that was instituted in 2019 at Hattiesburg restaurants, hotels and motels continues to pay dividends for Parks and Recreation Department projects throughout the Hub City, with the most recent being a new junior disc golf course and additional playground at Thames Elementary School on Jamestown Avenue.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new disc golf course and playground was held May 23 at the back of the school and was attended by Mayor Toby Barker, other city officials and Guillermo Avalos, who designed and built the seven-hole course. Avalos is a member of the Hattiesburg Disc Golf Association and the Professional Disc Golf Association, and is a two-time world champion in the sport.

The disc golf project was made possible with the help of Hattiesburg architectural firm Landry Lewis German Architects and www.jumputt.com.

“As an avid disc golf player, this was a project near and dear to my heart,” Avalos said. “Through the sponsorship of jumputt.com, LLGA for the design programs and the City of Hattiesburg for providing the materials and machinery, I was able to design and install this seven-hole, novice, recreational-level disc golf course.

“This course will allow players of all skill levels to practice the sport, as well as provide Thames Elementary with a new sport to teach if they so choose."

Avalos has provided 18 regular discs and mini discs to get Thames Elementary started on the course, and hopefully expand the school’s future in the sport of disc golf. The project also was made possible with the help of Sid Gonsoulin, who serves as project manager for the 1-percent projects, and Ann Jones, who serves as the chief administrative officer for the City of Hattiesburg.

“Disc golf, if you didn’t know, is one of the fastest-growing (recreation) sports in the country,” Barker said. “Hattiesburg actually has two other disc golf courses – one at Duncan Lake and one at Tatum Park.

“So to add one in the central part of the city is another great regional asset to our community.”

The new playground space is located directly adjacent to the new disc golf course, close to the other playgrounds at Thames Elementary School.

“This project continues to add to the quality of life of the community, as well of the students that are here today,” said Robert Williams, superintendent of the Hattiesburg Public School District. “Education is something that we cannot invest enough in.

“This provides opportunities for students to explore, develop and build character through sportsmanship, play and communication.”

The 1 percent sales tax increase was approved in 2019, after 81 percent of voters chose to support the measure during a special referendum. The money from that tax has been used for 18 Parks and Recreation Department projects throughout the city, including but not limited to a walking trail extension at Duncan Lake, a splash pad at Dewitt-Sullivan Park and batting cages at Vernon Dahmer Park.

“Often when we think about a penny, we think about something that’s left on the ground to be stepped over,” Williams said. “But through these partnerships – whether it’s the pickleball, whether it’s the renovations at the Ebenzer (Baptist) Church, or whether the renovation here today – every little bit makes a big difference. We’re so thankful to the community for continuing to trust us with most valuable asset and resource, which is your child.”