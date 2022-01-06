On Saturday, January 22, the City of Hattiesburg is teaming up with Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic to host a Vaccine Booster Clinic at CE Roy Community Center (300 East 5th Street) from 8 a.m. until Noon.

The clinic is first-come-first-served with no appointment necessary; however, patients must provide proof of vaccination, type of vaccine received and dates doses were given. This information is accessible on the vaccination card provided when vaccines were initially given. There is no cost to the patient.

“The Omicron variant continues to spread quickly in our community, and it is vital that we work alongside our health care partners to maximize access to every tool that can fight COVID-19,” said Mayor Toby Barker.

Medical staff at Hattiesburg Clinic, along with students from the School of Nursing at The University of Southern Mississippi and DO students from William Carey University will be able to provide up to 335 booster doses for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson + Johnson vaccines.

Barker added, “According to our health care officials, we know that the vaccine’s efficacy wanes after about six months and that boosters provide another level of defense against adverse health outcomes should someone contract COVID-19. We are grateful to our partners at Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General for stepping up yet again to connect our citizens who have received their full vaccine doses with access to booster shots.”

The latest numbers from the Mississippi State Health Department (as of Friday, January 8) show that 41% of Forrest County and 58% of Lamar County are fully vaccinated. The average for Mississippi is 48%.