On Saturday, May 29, city and county officials were joined by community members to officially open the splash pad at Dewitt Sullivan Park on Old Airport Road.

This amenity is the first large-scale, publicly accessible splash area in the city, and it is located in the Palmers Crossing community. It features 3D elements and decorative features like music notes and railroad tracks, paying tribute to the Palmers community through a notable Mississippi Blues site – the Hi-Hat Club.

“This splash pad will provide children and families a fun activity for years to come, while also telling the story of the Palmers Crossing community,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “Today is a testament to our citizens choosing to make investments in the next generation and the power of collaboration between our city and county government.”

The splash pad will be in operation seven days a week, Sunday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. There is no cost to use the amenity.

The total cost for the project is $225,000, which is fully funded by the 1-cent restaurant and hotel/motel tax passed by voters in April of 2019 for parks and recreation projects.

“I’d like to say thanks to our citizens who voted in favor of the tax that allows us to do projects like this,” said Ward 5 Councilman Nick Brown. “I believe this amenity will be used greatly, and this is just the beginning of the progress that we’ll continue to see for our community.”

Thanks to an inter-agency agreement with the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, it is also the second amenity that the City of Hattiesburg has added to the park, a county-managed public space. The first of which is a pavilion that was later named in honor of longtime Palmers community member, Frankie R. Benton, who passed away in late 2020.

“We have worked well with the city and this is a testament of both working together,” said Forrest County District 4 Supervisor Rod Woullard. “I would be remiss if I didn’t bring up Mr. Dewitt Sullivan, who this park is named after. He provided the 9 acres for us to build this park, and he provided the vision. I thank him, his wife and their family; and I can’t wait to see what they think when they come back and see the vision complete.”

This is one of 17 projects committed for funding under the 1-cent restaurant and hotel/motel tax. Additional Completed Your Penny at Work Projects include:

• Thames Elementary gym renovation as a shared-use space

• Renovation and upkeep of the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center

• Lighting improvements at Tatum Tennis Court Complex

• Basketball and tennis courts behind Ebenezer Church, a shared-use space

• Drainage and lighting at 9th Street Baseball Park

• Walking trail extension at Duncan Lake

• Batting cages at Vernon Dahmer Park

For a full report regarding Your Penny at Work, visit yourpennyatwork.com.