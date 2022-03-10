Hattiesburg City Attorney Randy Pope is set to file suit against the owner of 1515 James Street for placing clay and sandbags on his property, which city officials say is blocking the downstream of water and making it likely that James Street will be damaged in the event of a major rain event.

Hattiesburg City Council members authorized the measure at a recent council meeting, when Chief Administrative Officer Ann Jones said the owner is attempting to divert overflow water from across the street that is running onto his property. However, officials have tried to work with the owner for several years, and have even offered to pipe the water to a pond on his property.

“We have been working with this gentleman since early 2017, and I believe maybe even earlier than that,” Jones said. “We have offered, at our expense, to catch that water as it exits under James Street, to pipe it below the surface of his property, with only a construction easement.

“We’re not trying to purchase his property and it would not be a permanent easement; it would be a construction easement. His property would be restored to its current condition.”

Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado said she talked to the owner and he did confirm that he didn’t want the water pumped to his pond. Instead, he suggested the water could be pumped to its source on the opposite side of the road.

Pope has written to the property owner three times to suggest a solution for the issue, and consulting firm Shows, Dearman & Waits has conducted an extensive study on what the owner wanted done. The cost for that measure is between $500,000 and $700,000.

“The problem is, we can’t go on private property to relieve a drainage problem, if that’s the only one,” Pope said. “If there are multiple owners, we do have statutory authority to do that, but (this owner) is the only one.

“The fellow has blocked the flow of water by putting sandbags and clay, even though I’ve written him several times to tell him not to do that.”

City Engineer Lamar Rutland said the ditch in front of the owner’s property was installed in 1911 by the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Since then, the city has not taken any measures to alter the ditch.

“The sandbags are blocking the flow of the water,” Pope said. “In the event of a serious rain event, you could have part of James Street washed out, and then we would have problems.

“We (would be liable then, because) we know about it and we know that’s a potential problem. “We can’t spend half a million dollars on one property owner even if we had the money; legally, we can’t do that.”

Council President Carter Carroll said he was fully in support of Pope taking action against the property owner.

“We have been talking to him and since then, he has built this dam, if you will, that can jeopardize a city street,” he said. “I feel like the time for talking is over, and we have to take legal action, pure and simple.

“We cannot let this man ruin our streets or the other properties down from him.”

Delgado said she would like to see council members consider alternatives to filing suit, but officials said they have already tried more than one other option.

“(The property owner) is willing to give an easement, as long as it’s not going into his pond,” Delgado said. “That’s a concern.”