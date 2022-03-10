Hattiesburg City Council members have authorized City Attorney Randy Pope to file any necessary suits against the owners of properties in the Plantation Place neighborhood off Beverly Hills Road to recover past due water bills, to require the owners to remove accumulated garbage at the site and to recover the costs of cleanup and demolition of properties in the neighborhood.

During the March 7 council meeting, Pope said the owners of the trash receptables on the grounds have taken away several of those containers because of unpaid bills on that service. Because of that, piles of trash have been strewn around the grounds.

“So this is what happens when this takes place,” he said. “We’ve been talking about Plantation Place for a long time – probably a year and a half or two years – and the water bills alone, I believe, are about $60,000 that is unpaid.

“You’ve got the trash problem; you’ve got the current demolitions (of buildings there) and future demolitions. This is a company – or companies – that are based out of state, and this is a mess. It really is a mess, and it’s a concentrated mess.”

City officials have already authorized the demolition of three of the properties on the site – which is off Beverly Hills Road in Hattiesburg – with two more in the process. That measure costs the city approximately $15,000 per building.

However, there are 21 to 25 buildings on the site that code enforcement officer Wiley Quinn said are the worst offenders as far as the garbage. Because the owners of the rest of the properties are out of state – and those buildings have changed hands several times in the last two years – officials have not been able to track them down.

“We don’t even know the name of the president of the company; we just know the name of the company,” Quinn said. “So we don’t actually have anybody to take to court … even if we were to try to.

“They’re based in either Florida or California, based on all the records we’ve been able to search. So it’s very difficult, unless we start with a more intensive legal proceeding to hold someone responsible for this.”

Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George said he cannot think of another area of the city in which so many people are being forced to live in such terrible conditions.

“It’s the lack of maintenance – simple maintenance – by an owner that is not based in the state, and could honestly care less about these people,” he said. “The problem here is, there are so many people having to endure such terrible situations, and they can’t get a maintenance person to come out and do anything at their apartment.

“Their money is being stolen when they send it in for rent, essentially, and it’s terrible conditions. Also, these properties that are being maintained out here, in multiple cases by people that are citizens and are taxpayers of our city, are having to suffer because of an out-of-state owner that refuses to even acknowledge the city and the issues we’re having.”

Local pastor Michael Jordan, who owns some of the well-maintained properties at the site, said the current situation is putting a strain on him and other owners who are keeping their properties up.

“This is ridiculous, for someone to come into the city who’s not from here – or was from here – and completely just abandon this,” he said. “My father told me a long time ago, never mess with a man’s living – this is my living; this is how I take care of my family.

“This is very serious to me. And (there are) water problems running down in the street, and it’s like a lake. Those problems are underneath their slab; it’s going to cost them tens of thousands of dollars to fix that.”