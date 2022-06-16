Back in early March, officials from the Hattiesburg Convention Commission cut the ribbon on the newly-restored Smith Drug Co. on Mobile Street, bringing the historic building back to life after a closure of nearly 30 years.

For those efforts, the facility was recently awarded with a Heritage Award of Merit for Restorations from the Mississippi Heritage Trust, which has a goal of saving and renewing places meaningful to Mississippians and their history.

“We’re very happy about it and very pleased,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “It makes us feel good that the preservation of an important part of history is recognized at the state level.

“It’s important to us here in Hattiesburg, but to also be recognized amongst the preservation world of Mississippi is important for our community and for the state. So we’re very pleased with it.”

Officials from around the state maintain contact with the Mississippi Heritage Trust regarding historicial buildings and projects, and the trust gives out the Heritage Awards on an annual basis. Other awards include the Heritage Award for Archaeology, the Heritage Award for Landscape, the Heritage Award for Education, the Heritage Award for Distinguished Service, the Heritage Award Friend to Preservation, the Heritage Award for Excellence in Stewardship of Historic Sites, the Heritage Award for Excellence in the Preservation of African American History and the Heritage Award President’s Award.

“They’re different than the Department of Archives and History; they’re a private foundation that’s dedicated to preserving historical sites in the state,” Taylor said. “They think it’s important, as do we, to preserve those historical locations.

“They seek to preserve those sites, not just knock everything down and build new things. You think about the old Hattiesburg High School (on Main Street) and how long the city and the community worked to preserve it. You think about some of those great buildings in downtown Hattiesburg that (developer) Rob Tatum has been able to preserve, as opposed to just allowing them to fall into disrepair.”

Smith Drug Co. is part of the East 6th Street Museum District, which is managed by the Hattiesburg Convention Commission and also includes the African American Military History Museum (the former USO building), Eureka School and the Oseola McCarty House.

“We’re very excited to preserve the USO, which is a singularly unique building in the United States,” Taylor said. “And then right next to Smith Drug is Eureka School.

“So we’ve all been aware of each other, and periodically our paths cross, and with Smith Drug, that’s what happened with this (award). We’re very proud of that building, and we want more people in the state to know about it, to come see it. We’re proud to be a part of a group of people, who, throughout the state, hang onto these architectural gems.”

Smith Drug Company was established in 1925 by E. Hammond Smith in the heart of the Mobile Street commercial district. The shop offered medicines and everyday products such as perfumes, tobacco, razor blades, hair pomade, shoe polish and other household items.

The store also sold items such as gum and candy, and operated a soda fountain that was particularly popular with students from the nearby Eureka School.

Smith made minor renovations to the budling in its first year of operation, with major renovations following in the early 1950s. That included the 1954 gutting of the building, when Smith rebuilt it without the second floor.

In 1980, Cohen purchased Smith Drug Company from Smith – who had served as his mentor – after working side-by-side with Smith for more than 27 years. Cohen renamed the business Cohen Drug Company and the storefront operated until 1996 when Cohen retired and closed the facility.

In January 2020, the Hattiesburg Convention Commission took over the building and began the restoration process.

The shop is open to the public through August. Staff will be on hand to give tours and answer questions about the building and its pharmacists and owners.

Visitors can sample a malt, milkshake or a float from the soda fountain, and Smith Drug Co. t-shirts will be available for purchase.

“I think it’s something that Hattiesburg does quite frequently, and that’s collaborative projects that result in great things,” Taylor said. “In this case, the City of Hattiesburg got it from the prior owners and then turned it over to us to renovate and install a replica of it in its functioning days.

“Not only that synergy, but that partnership, that we do so frequently here in Hattiesburg, was something that resonated with the Heritage Trust. I think that’s what made it unique, and knowing that it wasn’t just preserved for the sake of preservation for private use. It’s now a historical structure that is open to the public.”