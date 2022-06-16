A $45,000 culvert replacement project is set to relieve some of the flooding and stormwater issues in the Chapell Hill area of Petal.

The measure, which was initiated by Ward 2 Alderman Steve Stringer, will take place on Garden Lane and Chapell Hill Road, with a larger culvert across Garden Lane and another near Chapel HIllGreen’s Creek. The matter was approved at the June 7 meeting of the Petal Board of Aldermen.

“Both of those (current) culverts are real undersized,” Stringer said. “When it rains real hard, (the water) comes off the top of Sunset down that hill, and then when it gets to the bottom it bottlenecks and goes into Garden Lane.”

The work is expected to begin within the next couple of months, and will be completed by CB Developers.

“They’ve already got the bid, so we’re just waiting on when they can start,” Stringer said. “They’ll put the culverts in, and then they’ll shape that ditch like it’s supposed to be.

“Then once they get past the house where they’re putting the second culvert, they’re going to grade it and get it going at the right angle in there. It should run into (Green’s) Creek.”

The money for the project, which Stringer said he has been pushing for two or three years, will come out of the city’s general fund.

“When we start the project, we’ll have to close that end of Garden Lane for at least one day, maybe two,” Stringer said. “But hopefully it will be just one day.

“Actually, our engineer said he thought this would give this the biggest bang for our buck – that he thought this would really help that situation there.”