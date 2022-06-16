Over the last several years, the demand for safe and reliable walkability has steadily increased – a fact Mayor Toby Barker can attest to, given an experience Mayor Toby Barker had crossing West 4th Street that he called “a bit like taking your life into your own hands.”

To help combat that problem, Barker and other officials, including Congressman Steven Palazzo, recently announced plans for an 8-foot multi-use path that will run on the south side of West 4th Street, from North 34th Avenue to North 38th Avenue. The $500,000 project was announced June 15 at a press conference at the entrance to the University of Southern Mississippi at the

corner of West 4th Street and North 34th Avenue.

“Part of any complete transportation system is ensuring that it accommodates and serves all users, whether they travel by motor vehicle, bicycle, pedestrian, public transit or other,” Barker said. “Just yesterday, someone reached out to me on social media wanting to know why Hattiesburg wasn’t more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.

“Cities are having to go back and try to catch up, to update their infrastructure to meet this demand. However, it is in many cases, cost-prohibitive to try and install a sidewalk or multi-use pathway after the fact.”

On any given day, students, faculty and staff travel along West 4th Street between campus buildings on both the northern and southern sides of West 4th Street. This project is expected to provide a safer connection for travel for this entire area.

“Here in Ward 1, there are major roadways that surround the University of Southern Mississippi, where there is little to no pedestrian access for students, faculty and staff to get from campus back to their apartments,” Barker said. “For residents in this Southern Heights neighborhood, having safe access to walk is limited.

“We’ve made progress, as you can see on 38th Avenue and Montague Drive, but there’s a lot of work to do, and it costs a lot of money. When Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George and I ran for our respective positions in 2017, Southern Miss students made it clear that one of their main priorities was to have a safe way to walk to restaurants, apartments and bars just to the west of north and campus, and we’ve been working to piece together the funding to make those investments.”

To that end, last year officials from Palazzo’s office put out a notice asking communities to submit projects with the aid of congressional funding, with this sidewalk project being one of those. The city will put $200,000 of local funds to the project, which is expected to begin within the next year.

“This is a win for our students; this is a win for this neighborhood, and I thank the students for asking for this project,” Barker said. “But this would not have happened without the help of Congressman Palazzo and his staff.

“His seniority on the House Appropriations Committee made our project competitive.”

As a part of the Hattiesburg-Petal-Forrest-Lamar Metropolitan Planning Organization Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan, this pathway will complete the sidewalk network along this portion of West 4th Street.

“(This) will help us to continue to transform the western edge of Southern Miss’ campus,” George said. “Over the past five years, this area of Ward 1 has seen so many improvements, from the redevelopment of North 38th Avenue to the connection to this (North 34th Avenue) parking lot) to Reed Green Coliseum, Montague Boulevard, and this beautiful gateway sign behind us (on North 34th Avenue) on USM’ campus.

“All of these things have been working toward our goal of creating a better connection between our university community, and especially our students, to the Hattiesburg community. We have been committed since Day 1 to improving pedestrian accessibility around campus, and this project will help us continue on that goal.”