The Hattiesburg Bicycle Advisory Group – a club that works on behalf of cyclists to make and maintain Hattiesburg’s bicycle-friendly certification – will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 in the community room of the Hattiesburg Train Depot, 308 Newman Street in downtown Hattiesburg.

In the past, the advisory group was crucial in earning that certification, which was given by the League of American Bicyclists. In addition to keeping that designation, the group also is working to put together a group of individuals to give input into Hattiesburg’s transportation planning.

The Hattiesburg Bicycle Advisory Group is supported by the Hattiesburg-Petal-Forrest-Lamar Metropolitan Planning Organization, which is responsible for the integrated planning of transportation systems in Hattiesburg and Petal, along with parts of Forrest and Lamar counties.

“It’s a great opportunity now for people to be represented who are bicyclists,” MPO division manager Armendia Pierce said. “Our transportation planners have seen the need for bicyclists to be included in all of our infrastructure and roadway planning, and the best way to ensure representation for bicyclists is to support them in forming an advisory group.

“The upcoming meeting will entail an introduction to transportation planning for bicyclists, and we’ll be planning a safety outreach in the spring, as well as activities for certification as a bicycle-friendly community.”

Following the meeting, which is free and open to the public, officials will plan further events.

“We’ve already had inquiries from our announcements about the meeting, so I think the meeting will be good,” Pierce said. “More importantly, I think turnout will have variety – everyone from recreational cyclists to folks who bike to work, to folks who bike for health purposes.

“I think they’re all going to be involved.”

MPOs are regional transportation planning agencies which provide a forum for cooperative decision-making concerning area-wide transportation issues. The MPO was created by federal and state law to develop transportation plans and programs which encourage and promote the implementation of transportation systems which embrace the various modes of transportation in a manner that will maximize the mobility of people and goods.

The federal legislation focuses on planning for urban areas, rather than individual cities. Every urbanized area with a population of more than 50,000 persons must have a designated Metropolitan Planning Organization for transportation to qualify for federal highway or transit assistance. All transportation projects should be supported and coordinated with the MPO’s long-range plans to be eligible for federal funds.

Former Gov. William Winter established the Hattiesburg-Petal-Forrest-Lamar Metropolitan Planning Organization in August 1982.

For more information about the Hattiesburg Bicycle Advisory Group or its upcoming meeting, call (601) 545-6259, email mpo@hattiesburgms.com, or visit www.hattiesburgms.com/mpo.