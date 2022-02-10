After some contemplation, members of the Lamar County School District Board of Trustees recently approved to reconfigure Oak Grove Primary School, Oak Grove Lower Elementary School and Oak Grove Upper Elementary School into two schools that would each serve Pre-K through fifth grade – a move officials say will maintain an equal, diverse population at the schools.

Under the new model – which was approved by unanimous vote at the last board meeting – Oak Grove Primary will serve Pre-K through fifth grade; Oak Grove Upper and Oak Grove Lower will be consolidated into one campus that also will serve Pre-K through fifth grade. Currently, Oak Grove Primary serves Pre-K through first grade, Oak Grover Lower serves second and third grades, and Oak Grove Upper serves fourth and fifth grades.

“We have looked at the capacities of each school; the capacity of Oak Grover Lower and Upper combined would be right at 1,300 students,” school district superintendent Steven Hampton said. “The capacity at the primary is a little over 800 students.

“Therefore, we are looking to make sure that we don’t overdo the capacity of any of the schools, or make sure that we draw lines as equitably as possible so that we have a good, diverse student population at each school. (We don’t want to) overload one school and not have equal representation at another school.”

In order to keep class numbers low to provide more student-teacher interaction, Oak Grove Primary offers 18 kindergarten classes, while the lower and upper elementary schools offer approximately 16 classes of the other grades. However, Hampton said when there are that many classes, the number of students per grade overloads the class, which can become less effective.

As it is, students in the Oak Grove area pass through five different buildings on their way to graduation – Oak Grove Primary School, Oak Grove Lower Elementary School, Oak Grove Upper Elementary School, Oak Grove Middle School and Oak Grove High School. The new measure will lower that to three buildings: the elementary, middle and high schools.

“If we could lower the number of students per grade – and this all depends on the numbers – to say that roughly, in kindergarten, we have eight kindergarten classes at one building and 10 at the other,” Hampton said. “Or (you could have) seven in one building and 11 (in another).

“Being in the same building for six years (rather than two), our teachers will be able to collaborate more; our students will be able to have more access. We can have opportunities for our teachers to loop up with children; our students don’t have to learn a new set of classrooms, a new set of rules, on a new campus every other year.”

Logistically, the school district runs 16 buses that begin their afternoon routes at Oak Grove Primary School. Those buses transport more than 700 kindergarten and first-grade students, who travel all the way to the upper and lower elementary schools on Old Highway 24.

Students also have to be transferred between buses, which Hampton said could be a safety issue, although there have been no accidents in that regard.

“But then they wait for the upper and lower (elementary schools) to release, and then the upper/lower students load those buses, and then they go on their routes,” Hampton said. “So there’s a lot of instruction time where we’re having to sacrifice with our students that are on buses, especially with our kindergarten and first-grade students that are on buses traveling to the upper/lower.

“With this model, we’re looking at somewhere around seven buses starting at the primary building, and then we have about nine or 10 buses that are out at the upper/lower. They all load at one time and they run their routes, and so there’s no travel time that’s being lost logistically for those students.”

Hampton said the new measure also would make drop-off and pickup for parents easier, as it would reduce the number of vehicles on all campuses.

“(For instance, under the current model), my wife … she would have to drop off our first grade student, then travel out and drop off the fifth-grade student,” he said. “With (the new model), our parents would drop off at one school and then be out.

“Some of our parents had to drop off at all three – primary, lower and the upper.”

The new measure is expected to go into effect for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, which will begin in July. As of now, officials do not see a need to build additional facilities to accommodate the students.

“We’ve roughly run those numbers, and at this point we have adequate space to house our students,” Hampton said. “The same number of students are attending those three schools now; they will still be attending the schools, and the numbers don’t change.

“We’re housing those numbers now, so we’re just redistributing students.”

Some of the teachers from the primary school will need to transfer to the lower or upper elementary campuses, and some teachers will make the move from the elementary campuses to the primary school. District officials have polled teachers to ask them whether they would like to stay at their current schools or relocate to a new school.

“We don’t need all first-year teachers in one building; we have to look at what’s fair for them and what’s best for students,” Hampton said. “We’re looking at placing teams of teachers together.

“When we release the lineup of where the teachers will be placed, I’ll be glad to sit down with any individual teacher with any individual concerns at that time, to make sure we are attuned to our employees, and making sure we’re doing what’s best.”

As soon as the plan is finalized, parents will be notified regarding where their children will go to school.

“We want to look at it from every angle – that means bus routes, pickup line, car line, those things,” Hampton said. “My plan is that I bring a map (to the board) of the two schools in March, and (board members) approve the zones.”