On Veterans Day 2020, officials gathered to break ground on the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor, the home of the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families at the University of Southern Mississippi.

That facility, which is located near the intersection of North 35th and Pearl Street, was officially unveiled during a ribbon cutting on Feb. 11. The Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor is named after lead benefactor and USM alumnus Joe Quinlan, along with founding director Maj. Gen. Jeff Hammond, and is designed honor the sacrifices made by the university’s military students and their families.

“I’m sure that you join me in being in complete awe (of this building),” USM president Rodney Bennett told the crowd. “I cannot imagine a more fitting tribute to the men and women who defend our country’s freedom, and I am humbled by the opportunity to be a part of this very special day.

“On behalf of the University of Southern Mississippi, our faculty, staff and alumni, thank you for your service – past, present and future. I could not be more proud that we are now able to provide exceptional support and resources to our military students, who have already sacrificed so much for so many.”

The new space, which replaces the current center on Morningside Drive, is designed to holistically meet the needs and interests of the university’s military-student community.

The 5,500-square-foot facility includes a conference room, study space and a library with an adjoining lounge and study, along with other meeting and staff office spaces. Centered around a vertical ingress in the form of a salute, the space acknowledges and welcomes veterans, service members and their families.

Embedded bricks and other design elements feature the stars and stripes of the American flag to all who pass.

“As our military-student population continues to grow, I have no doubt that Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor will continue to provide space and resources designed to meet the needs of these very important students,” Bennett said. “It will further enable to university to continue producing outstanding military leaders to join the elite ranks of our alumni who have led the charge in some of the most challenging conflicts our country has faced in modern history.”

The Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor is 100 percent privately funded.

Cumulatively, Southern Miss alumni and friends contributed more than $3.1 million for construction. Designed by USM alumnus, veteran and owner of Spring Architecture and Engineering, Rich Bekesh – along with architects Derek Ray and Susan Colgan, the space is centered around a vertical ingress angled like a salute.

“It’s an honor to serve you and your families as a member of Congress, but as a Marine veteran and a current member of the Mississippi National Guard, this truly moves me in a different way, seeing everybody out here supporting this wonderful facility,” Congressman Steven Palazzo said.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held on Nov. 11, 2020.

“(This is) a place where student veterans, military family members … can come and be administered to in terms of their VA benefits,” Hammond said. “They can take advantage of the available educational services, such as the computer center, to you name it. They can continue to advance their education; there’s a place to study, a place to learn.

“Many veterans tend to be transient students, so they drive back and forth, but between classes, where do you go and what do you do? Well, here you can come and do your homework, you can research, you can study, then you can also just relax. There’s a unique fellowship that goes with service, and that fellowship never leaves you, so it’s also a watering hole for these folks to come and just enjoy each other.”