The upcoming roundabout on Hardy Street – which is expected alleviate traffic at the precarious intersection of Hardy Street, 2nd Avenue, Green Street and Adeline Street near the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County – has entered Phase Three of the construction process and is on track to be completed by this summer.

During Phase Three, workers will finish construction of the roundabout’s “circle” and complete curb work that will slow motorists’ speed as the enter the structure. If all goes according to plan, the current phase will take approximately six weeks to complete.

“We are certainly excited that we are getting closer to completion; I believe it will be earlier summer when it’s finally done,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “However, this next phase provides our motorists an opportunity to get in the habit and practice of approaching what will become the roundabout.

“(This will give them a chance) of stopping, making sure there’s no one in the circle, and then carefully merging right into what will be the traffic circle.”

The intersection of Adeline Street and Hardy Street will remain closed throughout Phase Three of the project, as much of that section of Adeline Street will be shifted over slightly. To help aid the flow of traffic, officials will place temporary stop signs to keep motorists and work crews safe during construction.

Drivers are expected to come to a complete stop at the stop sign, yield to any vehicle already in the intersection upon arrival, and merge carefully into the circle once the way is clear. Vehicles already in the intersection have the right of way.

“During this phase, there’s stop signs there in the roundabout, because there are going to be construction crews in the middle of this thing throughout the rest of the process,” Barker said. “When the roundabout finally opens, those stop signs will become yield signs, and it’ll be slightly different.

“But for now, we do need to come to a complete stop as you enter this thing.”

At the end of Phase Three, the temporary stop signs will be removed and officials will put in place the rules for roundabout travel.

“I know this will be a new concept for many, even though they have it in many of our neighboring towns,” Barker said. “This is like a training ground for people to get used to navigating one of these.

“It will allow people to start visualizing how it’s going to go.”

The roundabout project, which was first presented to Hattiesburg City Council members in 2017, is expected to cost $1.8 million. Once complete, the roundabout also will include new asphalt, green space, sidewalks, stamped crosswalks and improved road lighting.

“That intersection has always been one of the more inefficient intersections in all of Hattiesburg,” Barker said in a previous story. “You have five roads converging, and there’s pedestrian traffic there as well as school buses that go in and out.

“A roundabout is a way to make that intersection safer, but also more efficient, so you’re not sitting at a light for 10 minutes waiting for all the other intersections to go. All traffic data that we see points to a roundabout being safer when they’re designed and built correctly.”

Roundabouts consist of a circular intersection or junction in which road traffic is permitted to flow in one direction around a central island, and priority is typically given to traffic already in the junction. Compared to stop signs, traffic signals and earlier forms of roundabouts, modern roundabouts are considered to reduce the likelihood and severity of collisions by reducing traffic speeds.

Traffic exiting the roundabout comes from one direction, rather than multiple directions, which simplifies the visual environment. Roundabouts also allow U-turns within the normal flow of traffic.

The project cost is being paid for by a Transportation Alternatives Program grant through the Mississippi Department of Transportation, along with city general fund dollars. Work is being completed by Warren Paving.

More details about the project – including renderings and educational tips for navigating a roundabout – can be found online at www.hattiesburgms.com/roundabout.